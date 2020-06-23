ENGLISH

    Realme Narzo 10A, Realme C3 Prices Hiked For Indian Market; Should You Buy?

    By
    |

    Realme has increased the price of its two budget-friendly phones in India. The Realme Narzo 10A, which was launched in India last month for Rs. 8,499, has been increased by Rs. 500 to Rs. 8,999. On the other hand, Realme C3 will now be priced at Rs. 1,000 more than the previous price. The details come to light by 91mobiles via retail sources.

    Realme Narzo 10A, Realme C3 Prices Hiked For Indian Market

     

    The Realme C3 3GB RAM + 32GB storage model price increased from Rs. 7,999 to Rs. 8,999, while the 4GB RAM variant of the phone will now sell for Rs. 9,999 instead of Rs. 8,999. The phone gets the price hike for the third time with this. The new prices of both the phones are now listed on the company's official website and Flipkart.

    Realme Narzo 10A & Realme C3 Specifications

    In terms of specifications, both phones have added similar features. For software, the handsets run Realme UI with Android 10 out-of-the-box. The Realme Narzo 10A has a rear-mounted fingerprint reader and the Realme C3 depends on face recognition and pattern or pin unlock.

    Coming to the display design, both phones come with a 6.5-inch HD+ waterdrop screen. They pack a 5,000 mAh battery. Under the hood, the smartphones are powered by the MediaTek Helio G70 chipset along with the Mali-G52 GPU.

    There is a slight difference between the two phones in terms of the camera. The Realme Narzo 10A has a triple rear camera setup comprising a 12MP main sensor, two 2MP macro, and a portrait lens. The Realme C3 plays a dual-camera setup at the backside which comprises a 12MP main sensor and 2MP depth sensors.

    Upfront, both phones get 5MP shooter for selfies. For connectivity options, both phones have 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth V5.0, GPS / A-GPS, and a micro-USB port like other phones.

     

    The Realme has added good enough features to both the phones in terms of its price. The company used the MediaTek Helio G70 processor for Realme C3 is disappointing in terms of gaming. If you play games for a long time, the phone might get uncomfortably hot.

    On the other hand, the company has launched the Realme Narzo 10A mainly targeting the youth. The phone comes with the game-centric MediaTek Helio G70 processor which offers good experience while playing games. So, if you are gaming enthusiast but don't want to spend a fortune, now you know which one to opt for.

    Story first published: Tuesday, June 23, 2020, 12:23 [IST]
