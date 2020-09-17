Realme Narzo 20 Series Expected Price In India; Narzo 20A Full Specifications News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Realme Narzo 10 series is soon getting its successor in the form of Narzo 20 series. The company will be unveiling the Realme Narzo 20A, Narzo 20, and the Narzo 20 Pro on September 21 in India. The company is likely to host an online event for the same. Just ahead of the official launch, a massive leak revealed all the specifications which the upcoming smartphones will offer. However, their pricing is yet to be confirmed by the company. But, we can speculate the pricing looking at the leaked features.

Realme Narzo 20 Series India Pricing Details

The Realme Narzo 20 series might carry a similar price tag as its predecessor, i.e the Narzo 10. Starting with the low-end Realme Narzo 20A, the device is expected to come at an asking price of Rs. 9,999 in India. The standard Narzo 20 could be priced at Rs. 12,999, while the Narzo 20 Pro is expected to be priced somewhere around Rs. 15,999.

Do note that this is just a speculation and we can't be sure of the pricing until the company gives any official confirmation. So, this information is to be taken as a grain of salt. As mentioned earlier, the features of all three models have been leaked entirely. You can head to our previous coverage for the same. Meanwhile, let's quickly have a look at the internals which the affordable variant in the lot, i.e, the Realme Narzo 20A will offer:

Realme Narzo 20A Complete Specifications And Features

The Realme Narzo 20A is said to feature an LCD display with waterdrop design and 6.5-inch size. The display will offer an HD+ resolution and will be protected by a Corning Gorilla Glass. The smartphone is tipped to arrive with a 12MP primary camera at the rear combined with a 2MP monochrome and a 2MP retro sensor.

The notch might be a storehouse for an 8MP selfie camera with an f/2.2 aperture. The Realme Narzo 20A is speculated to boot on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 processor. It might come with 3GB/4GB RAM and 32GB/64GB storage option. There will be a dedicated microSD card as well for storage expansion. The smartphone might be backed by an 18W fast charging supported 5,000 mAh battery.

