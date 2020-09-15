Realme Narzo 20 Series Flipkart Support Page Live; India Launch On September 21 News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Realme announced its new budget smartphone series called Narzo with the launch of the Narzo 10 earlier this year. The brand is now set to bring its successor in the form of the Narzo 20 series. The company is likely to introduce the Narzo 20A, Narzo 20 and the Narzo 20 Pro on September 21 in India. Now, the online availability of the upcoming affordable Realme smartphones has been confirmed.

Realme Narzo 20 Series Online Availability Details

The Realme Narzo 20 series Flipkart landing page has gone live which confirms the upcoming smartphones' availability on the e-commerce platform. The dedicated page reaffirms the September 21 launch date in India. Also, the company is will be hosting the online launch event starting 12:30 PM.

The Flipkart landing page of the Realme Narzo 20 series does not give out any hardware specifics. However, the image shared of the device has a punch-hole design. This is expected to be the Realme Narzo 20 Pro. Realme has kept the features and specifications of the upcoming Narzo series a mystery.

However, going by the available information, the Realme Narzo 20 Pro is expected to launch with a quad-camera setup. On the other hand, the standard Narzo 20 and the Narzo 20A are expected to ship with a triple-lens camera module. The details on the camera specifications of all three models are at large but we can expect 48MP or 64MP primary sensor depending on the variant.

Also, the punch-hole design could be limited to the Pro model only, the remaining variants could come with the standard waterdrop style notch. The colour options of the handset have also been tipped. The Narzo 20 A could come in Glory Silver and Victory Blue colour options.

The same colour options are expected for the standard Narzo 20 as well. On the other hand, the Narzo 20 Pro is likely to ship in White Ninja and Black Ninja colour options. The rumour mill should reveal some more details on the hardware and features ahead of the launch. We will keep you updated with the latest information on the same.

