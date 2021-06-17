Just In
Realme Narzo 30 4G, 5G, FHD Smart TV India Launch Slated For June 24; New Budget Offerings?
Realme is all set to launch its new products lineup in India. The company will be introducing the Realme Narzo 30 and the Realme Smart TV 32-inch next week in the country. The company has announced the official launch itself for the Narzo 30 4G, Narzo 30 5G, and the new smart TV. Let's have a look at the details:
When Is Realme Narzo 30 4G,5G, Realme Smart TV 32-inch India Launch?
Realme India Chief, Madhav Sheth has revealed the June 24 launch date for the Narzo 30 4G, Narzo 30 5G, and the Realme FHD Smart TV 32-inch via Twitter. The launch event is scheduled for 12 PM. The company would likely stream the launch event live on its official YouTube channel.
As of now, the company has only announced the official launch date of its new product range in India. We can expect Realme to start teasing the features of the Narzo 30 4G, 5G, and the smart TV in the coming days.
Realme's New Budget Offerings For Indian Users?
It is worth mentioning that the standard Narzo 30 has been launched outside India and will ship with the same features in this market as well. Whereas, the Narzo 30 5G would be first announced in the Indian market and is said to be rebranded version of the Realme 8 5G.
But, this information is yet to be confirmed by the company. Likewise, the Realme 32-inch FHD Smart TV features are not entirely known. The leaks have hinted at some of the features, but the entire spec sheet would likely be clear with the official launch.
One thing which would remain common is the budget pricing. The Realme Narzo 30 5G is being tipped to be amongst the most affordable 5G smartphones by the company. Currently, Realme 8 5G is the cheapest 5G offering by the company.
With the rumours indicating a rebadged version in tow, the pricing of the Narzo 30 5G and the Realme 8 5G could also be similar. The latter has an asking price of Rs. 14,999. This suggests the Narzo 30 5G could also have a sub Rs. 15,000 price tag.
The Realme Narzo 30 4G is expected to carry a lower price tag than the 5G variant. But, we will have to wait to see the differences in the pricing of both variants and also the FHD smart TV.
