Realme Narzo 30 4G Appears At Google Play Console; India-Centric Features To Expect?

Realme has several products lined up for launch including smartphones and other IoT products. Just a few days ago, the brand officially confirmed the arrival of Realme Narzo 30 in India. The device will be joining the Realme Narzo 30A and the Narzo 30 Pro in the country. The standard Narzo 30 will be launched with both 4G and 5G network connectivity. The former has spotted on the Google Play Console website ahead of the India launch. What's new this device has to offer? Take a look:

Realme Narzo 30 4G Specifications Tipped Via Google Play Console

The Realme Narzo 30 4G bears the RMX2156L1 model number as the per Google Play Console database. The listing also reveals some of the key specifications such as display and processor. Notably, the 4G variant has already been announced outside India.

Thanks to the Google Play Database, some of the features have been reaffirmed. It can be guessed if the Indian variant of the Realme Narzo 30 will come with a different set of features compared to the Malaysian variant.

Will Realme Narzo 30 4G Launch With Different Features In India?

As per the Google Play Console, the Realme Narzo 30 will feature the MediaTek MT6785 processor. Notably, this chipset is associated with the Helio G95 processor. This same chipset has been used on the international variant as well. This suggests the company is not making any changes to the processor.

The listing also confirms Mali-G76 GPU and 4GB RAM configuration. The Realme Narzo 30 4G is further listed with an FHD+ display which will offer 1080 x 2400 pixels resolution. The panel will come with 480 nits peak brightness. The display specifications suggested are also identical to the international model.

Just to recap, the Narzo 30 4G has been launched in Malaysia with a 6.5-inch LCD display that supports a 90Hz refresh rate. The panel features a punch-hole cutout that accommodates a 16MP camera for selfies.

The Google Play Console database hasn't revealed the camera and battery specs. However, we can expect the device to pack the same 48MP triple-lens camera setup and a 5,000 mAh battery. The device will also have 30W fast charging support.

Going by the Google Play Console listing, we can expect that Realme will be announcing the Narzo 30 4G in India with identical hardware as the international model. The Narzo 30 5G model will likely pack a different set of hardware than the standard 4G variant. But, we can't say for sure if the distinctions would be limited to the processor or other features as well.

