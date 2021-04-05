Realme Narzo 30 4G Benchmark Reveals Mediatek Helio G95 SoC; Other Features Also Tipped News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Realme Narzo 30 series went official earlier in February this year in India. The brand had launched the Narzo 30 Pro and the Narzo 30A, but didn't unveil the standard Narzo 30 at the event. However, the company recently confirmed the arrival of the Narzo 30 in India soon. The device will be launching in both 4G and 5G versions, however, no official launch date has been announced at the moment. Now, the Narzo 30 has been spotted at Geekbench where we have got some details on its features.

Realme Narzo 30 Listed At Geekbench Ahead OF Official Launch

The Realme Narzo 30 has appeared on the Geekbench database with the RMX2156 model number. The smartphone has achieved 517 and 1682 points in the single-core and multi-core benchmark test respectively. The features tipped by the benchmark database include the processor and RAM.

The Realme Narzo 30 Pro is listed with the MediaTek MT6785V/CD chipset. This processor is also known as the MediaTek Helio G95 SoC. It is a mid-range game-centric processor which has eight cores and a clock speed of 2GHz. The smartphone will be launching with 6GB RAM as per the benchmark website.

While there is no mention of the storage capacity, we can expect a 128GB variant in the mix. Additionally, the benchmark website reveals that the company will be using the Android 11 OS as firmware. The device will feature the Realme UI 2.0 interface on top. This Geekbench listing is likely of the Realme Narzo 30 4G variant.

The previously leaked renders of the Narzo 30 suggests a punch-hole display design which we have seen on its sibling, i.e, the Narzo 30 Pro. The smartphone has been spotted on a bunch of other mobile authentication websites such as FCC and Indonesia Telecom website.

The device is likely to launch with an FHD+ display. The company might use an AMOLED display on this new offering as well. The Narzo 30 might feature a triple-lens camera setup. The camera specifications are still at large. But, we can expect a 48MP/ 64MP primary sensor. The handset is tipped to feature a 5,000 mAh battery and is said to have the same 30W fast-charging support as the Narzo 30 Pro.

