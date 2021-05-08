Realme Narzo 30 4G Certification Hints Upcoming Launch; Everything We Know So Far News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

It has been over two months since Realme unveiled the Narzo 30 series comprising the Narzo 30 Pro 5G and the Narzo 30A. Since then no official confirmation has arrived revealing the launch timeline of the standard Realme Narzo 30. However, its existence has been confirmed by the company itself. The Realme Narzo 30 will be arriving with both 4G and 5G network connectivity. The 4G variant was spotted at the Geekbench database back in April. Now, it has been certified by another platform hinting at an upcoming launch.

Realme Narzo 30 4G Launch Imminent?

The Realme Narzo 30 4G has been certified in Malaysia via SIRIM mobile authentication website. The smartphone has cleared its certification with the RMX2156 model number. The Malaysian certification database doesn't only confirm NFC support. It is worth mentioning that the Realme Narzo 30 4G has also been certified via FCC, EKDN, and EEC in the past.

It has also visited BIS (Bureau of Indian Standards) which confirms its arrival in India as well. With the device getting certified via all these platforms, we can expect the company to announce its launch sometime soon. As of now, the rumor mill hasn't started sharing details of the Realme Narzo 30 5G.

So, there is a possibility that the company brings the standard 4G variant initially to all the suggested markets including India. We have seen the company opting for a similar approach with the Reame 8. The 4G variant made it to the market ahead of the 5G variant. That seems to be the case with the Narzo 30 as well.

Realme Narzo 30 4G Expected Features

The Realme Narzo 30 4G's processor details have been tipped by Geekbench. According to the benchmark website, the smartphone will be shipping with the octa-core MediaTek MT6785/CD processor which is associated with the Helio G95 SoC.

The smartphone was listed with 6GB RAM and Android 11 OS. There is a possibility that the brand launches this unit with multiple configurations (both RAM and storage). Apart from this, only the battery details are known as of now.

The Narzo 30A is said to be equipped with a 5,000 mAh battery which will be paired up with 30W fast charging support. We are waiting for more details to emerge and are eager to see if this device brings something new to the table.

