Realme Narzo 30 5G Debuts As Rebadged Realme 8 5G; Expected India Launch?

Realme had introduced the Narzo 30 series recently in Malaysia. However, the brand introduced the standard 4G model. Now, the Realme Narzo 30 5G has been announced in the European market with a 90Hz display and the Dimensity 700 5G processor. The device is essentially the rebranded Realme 8 5G which also went official recently.

Realme Narzo 30 5G Full Specifications And Features

The Realme Narzo 30 5G adorns a 6.5-inch IPS LCD display. The panel offers 600 nits peak brightness, 90Hz refresh rate and an FHD+ resolution. It has a punch-hole for the selfie camera placed on the top-left. The smartphone features a square-shaped camera module at the rear with a 48MP primary camera for imaging.

The camera setup also accommodated a pair of 2MP sensors for macro shots and depth effects. The in-display camera cutout has a 16MP sensor for selfies and video calling. The processor driving the Realme Narzo 30 5G is the MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC.

The octa-core chipset is accompanied by 4GB RAM. The device will be available in dual storage options, i.e, 64GB and 128GB. It also has an external microSD card support for storage expansion. This handset will also boot on Android 11 OS and will have the Realme UI 2.0 interface pre-installed.

The connectivity aspects include dual 5G SIM support, W-Fi, and Bluetooth. The device also has a 3.5 mm headphone jack and a USB Type C port. The handset features a side-mounted fingerprint scanner for security. Powering the Realme 8 5G is the same 5,000 mAh battery as the Realme 8 5G with 18W fast charging support.

Realme Narzo 30 5G Price And Sale Details

The Realme Narzo 30 5G is announced starting at 189 euros which are around Rs. 16,800 in Indian currency. The handset is already available for sale via AliExpress in the European market. The color options available would be Space Black and Space Blue.

When Can We Expect India Launch?

There is no official timeline announced for the Realme Narzo 30 5G's launch in India. The company is currently gearing up for the Realme X7 Max 5G's launch in the country. Besides, the Realme Narzo 30 5G is essentially the rebadged Realme 8 5G which is already available in India.

So it wouldn't make sense for the brand to launch the Narzo 30 5G with the same hardware. It would be interesting to see if the company brings this handset in India with the same features or some modified hardware. But, we will have to wait to be sure of any such development.

