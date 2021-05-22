Realme Narzo 30 5G Launching On May 25: Another Mid-range 5G Device? News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Realme was recently launched the Narzo 30 in Malaysia. Now, the brand is all set to launch the 5G version of the device in the European market. The handset will be available exclusively through AliExpress starting May 25. However, there are no words on the features and pricing of the phone. Alongside, the brand will also launch the Realme GT 5G in Europe next month.

Realme Narzo 30 5G: What To Expect?

The Realme Narzo 30 5G is expected to get similar features as the 4G version. However, the brand might use the Dimensity 700 chip for the 5G model instead of the MediaTek Helio G95 used on the 4G unit. Other features of the device might include a 6.5-inch IPS LCD display with a 90Hz refresh.

It is also believed to ship with Android 11 based on Realme UI 2.0 and a 5,000 mAh battery with 30W charging support. The 4G model has a 48MP primary camera, a 2MP mono sensor, and a 2MP macro shooter. However, the 5G model will presumably offer a quad-rear camera module including a 64MP main lens, an ultrawide, and so on.

Further, we expect the same 16MP selfie camera as the 4G model. Connectivity options might include two SIM card slots, 5G, dual-band Wi-Fi ac, Bluetooth v5.0. GPS. NFC, and a USB Type-C port.

Realme Narzo 30 5G In India

As far as the India launch is concerned, it has already been confirmed by the company and is said to come in both 4G and 5G versions. Further, considering the price of Realme's other 5G mid-range devices, the Realme Narzo 30 5G is expected to fall under the Rs. 20,000 segment.

However, the European market price will be slightly higher compared to the Indian market for tax. Since the brand has not shared anything about the device, it will be better to wait until the official announcement.

This is not the first time the company will launch a 5G device, the existing Realme 8 5G, X7 Pro 5G have received a good response among users. The company has always provided high-end features at an accessible price tag. So, the upcoming Narzo 30 5G with power-packed features is also believed to give competition against the other mid-range devices.

