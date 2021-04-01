Realme Narzo 30 Live Images Leaked; 5,000mAh Battery, In-Display Fingerprint Scanner Tipped News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Realme launched the Nazo 30 smartphone lineup recently in India with two different models, i.e, the Narzo 30A and the Narzo 30 Pro. The brand is now ready to add the standard Narzo 30 as well to this series. The device has been certified by a bunch of mobile authentication websites including FCC. Now, ahead of the anticipated launch, the real-life images of the Narzo 30 have surfaced online. The specifications of the device are also tipped.

Realme Narzo 30 Live Images, Key Specifications Leak

The Realme Narzo 30 leaked live images have been leaked on Twitter by a user called Paras Guglani. The images reveal the design of both fascia as well as the rear panel. The smartphone looks somewhat similar to the Realme 8 with a shining strip that has the Realme badging and the remaining surface with a matte texture. The device features a triple-camera setup aligned in a vertical module.

Realme RMX2156 Certified as Realme Narzo 30



- Vertical camera aligned

- Left punch hole

- in display finger

- 5000 mAh#RealmeNarzo30 #Realme #Narzo30 pic.twitter.com/5joNvymC4c — Paras Guglani (@passionategeekz) March 31, 2021

Upfront, the unit is seen with a punch-hole design with the camera cutout placed on the top-left corner. The front panel is identical to the Narzo 30 Pro with slim bezels on all corners. The volume keys can be seen on the left panel. The power key will likely be positioned on the right.

TheNarzo 30 was earlier suggested to feature a side-mounted fingerprint scanner embedded within the power key. However, as per the new leak, the company will be shipping the device with an in-display fingerprint scanner for security. Apart from this, the tweet also tips a 5,000 mAh battery unit powering the device.

It is worth mentioning that the Narzo 30 was spotted at the FCC database with the same battery setup. The listing additionally tipped a 30W fast charging support which is offered by the Pro variant as well. The handset was listed with the RMX2156 model number on the FCC website. The listing also suggested a 4G network connectivity.

The other hardware details are still at large and we don't know which processor will be driving the Narzo 30 and if we get to see a 5G model's launch as well. We can expect the device to arrive with an FHD+ display and feature a 64MP/48MP primary rear camera.

