Realme Narzo 30 Massive Specs Leak Ahead Of Launch News oi-Vivek

Realme is gearing up for the launch of the Narzo 30 on May 18 in Malaysia. This latest smartphone from Realme comes from the Narzo series, which is expected to be an affordable offering. Do note that, the Narzo 30A and the Narzo 30 Pro 5G were launched in India a few months back, and the Narzo 30 might also get launched in India in the coming days.

It is now said that there will be two variants of the Realme Narzo 30, a 4G version and a 5G version. Both variants of the Realme Narzo 30 are likely to go on sale in India post the Malaysian launch.

Realme Narzo 30 Specifications

The Realme Narzo 30, powered by the MediaTek Helio G95 SoC will come with at least 4GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. It is also said that there will be a higher memory storage variant with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage, and both variants are expected to support memory expansion using a microSD card slot.

As per the software experience, the Realme Narzo 30 will ship with Android 11 OS with custom Realme UI 2.0 skin on top. The user experience of the Realme Narzo 30 will be similar to the Oppo smartphones running on ColorOS 11.

Coming to the display, the smartphone said to feature a 6.5-inch IPS LCD screen with FHD+ resolution and a 90Hz refresh rate. Hence, the screen of the Realme Narzo 30 will be similar to the Realme 8 5G, which was recently launched and is currently one of the affordable 5G smartphones in the country.

On to the optics, it is said that the Realme Narzo 30 will have a triple camera setup with a 48MP primary sensor 2MP macro sensor, and a 2MP black and white depth sensor, and the main camera will be capable of recording 1080p videos at 30fps. A 5,000 mAh battery fuels the device, with support for fast charging via the USB Type-C port.

By the looks of the specs sheet, the Realme Narzo 30 is a lot like the Realme 8 5G, except for the processor. Hence, the Realme Narzo 30 is expected to be priced around Rs. 15,000.

Source

Best Mobiles in India