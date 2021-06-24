Realme Narzo 30, Narzo 30 5G Launched In India; Price, Specs, Offers To Check Out News oi-Vivek

Realme has unveiled two new mid-range smartphones -- the Narzo 30 and the Narzo 30 5G in India. As the name suggests, the Narzo 30 is a 4G smartphone while the Narzo 30 5G supports 5G networks. Both devices look identical with a slight change in the camera module design. Here is everything you need to know about the latest Realme smartphones in India.

Realme Narzo 30 Specifications

The Realme Narzo 30 has a 6.5-inch IPS LCD screen with FHD+ resolution along with a punch-hole display. This is a 90Hz panel with a 90.5 percent screen-to-body ratio and a peak brightness level of 580nits. The smartphone is powered by the MediaTek Helio G95 SoC with 4/6GB RAM and 64/128GB internal storage.

The device runs on Android 11 OS with custom Realme UI 2.0 skin on top. As per the cameras, the device has a triple-camera setup with a 48MP primary sensor, a 2MP macro lens, and a 2MP black and white sensor. At the front, there is a 16MP selfie camera with an f/2.1 aperture.

The Realme Narzo 30 is fueled by a 5000 mAh battery with support for 30W fast charging and the smartphone also has a 3.5mm headphone jack. Additionally, the phone has a triple card slot, which can accept two nano-SIMs and a microSD card simultaneously.

The Realme Narzo 30 will be available in Racing Blue and Racing Silver color starting from 29th June and the base model with 4GB RAM and 64GB costs Rs. 12,499 while the high-end model with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage costs Rs. 14,499.

Realme Narzo 30 5G Specifications

Just like the Narzo 30, the 5G variant also has a 6.5-inch 90Hz IPS LCD screen with a 90.5 percent screen-to-body ratio. However, this screen can offer up to 600nits of brightness, which is ever-so-slightly higher than the 580nits of peak brightness on the Realme Narzo.

This smartphone is based on the MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC with 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage along with a dedicated microSD card slot for additional storage expansion. The smartphone does support dual SIM 5G connectivity, which is one of the peculiarities of the Dimensity 700 processor.

The Narzo 30 5G also has a triple camera setup at the back with a 48MP primary sensor, a 2MP macro lens, and a 2MP portrait lens. The device also has a 16MP selfie camera with similar specifications as the Realme Narzo. One strange fact about the Realme Narzo 30 5G is that it cannot record 4K videos, while the Realme Narzo 30 can, at 30fps.

The Realme Narzo 30 5G also has a 5000 mAh battery but the fast charging speed is limited to 18W, which is a bummer considering the Narzo 30 supports 30W fast charging. The Realme Narzo 30 5G is only available in a single configuration with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage and the device will be available from 30th June for Rs. 15,999.

A Bit Confusing Options

Though the Realme Narzo 30 5G is expected to be much superior to the Narzo 30, it is not as simple as that. Given the Narzo 30 5G does not support 4K video recording and does not support 30W fast charging like the Narzo 30, hence, 5G is the only factor that makes Narzo 30 5G a superior device. Both phones will have flat Rs. 500 off on the first flash sale, which makes these devices a bit interesting.

