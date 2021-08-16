Realme Narzo 30 Price Hiked In India; Should You Still Buy? News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Realme Narzo 30 was launched back in June in the country. The handset is available in both 4G and 5G variants. Earlier this month, the brand announced a new 6G RAM + 64GB ROM variant for the 4G model. Now, all three variants of the Realme Narzo 30 have received a price hike by Rs. 500 in India. The new price is already reflecting on Flipkart and the brand's official site.

Realme Narzo 30 New Price To Check Out

The base 6GB RAM + 64GB ROM variant is now available for Rs. 12,999 instead of its launch price of Rs. 12,499, while the 6GB RAM + 64GB storage model will cost Rs. 13,999 in contrast its previous price Rs. 13,499.

Lastly, for the high-end 6GB RAM + 128GB ROM variant, you will need to shell out Rs. 14,999 instead of Rs. 14,499. Further, the Realme Narzo 30 is selling in two color variants - Racing Silver and Racing Blue.

Realme Narzo 30 Features

The Realme Narzo 30 comes with a 6.5-inch IPS LCD screen that offers an FHD+ resolution, a 90Hz display, and a 90.5 percent screen-to-body ratio. There is a punch-hole cutout to house the 16MP front-facing camera sensor. At the rear, the device offers a triple-camera setup consisting of a 48MP primary sensor, a 2MP macro lens, and a 2MP black and white sensor.

The processing on the Narzo 30 is handled by the MediaTek Helio G95 SoC paired with up to 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage that also can be expanded via a microSD slot. Other features include Android 11 OS, a 5,000 mAh battery with support for 30W fast charging.

For connectivity, the Narzo 30 supports a 3.5mm headphone jack, Dual 4G VoLTE, 2.4/5GHz WiFi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, and GPS/ A-GPS.

Worth Your Money?

The Realme Narzo 30 offers all useful features apart from the 5G connectivity. You also get a 90Hz display, fast charging, a mid-range gaming-centric chip that can handle gaming and day-to-day usage without any lag. So, paying extra Rs. 500 would not be a bad choice. However, if you are looking for a 5G-enabled phone can consider the Realme Narzo 30 5G that is selling at Rs. 15,999.

