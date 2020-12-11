Realme Narzo 30 Series Launch Tipped For January 2021 News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Realme announced its Narzo 20 series back in September in India. Now, it seems to be launching the Narzo 30 series soon. Tipster Mukul Sharma took to Twitter to reveal that the successor of the Realme Narzo 20 series will launch in January 2021. He has mentioned the name of two models the Narzo 30 and the Narzo 30 Pro. However, he also includes there could be a third model as well like the Narzo 20 series. Apart from this, the tweet has not shared any details about the handsets.

If rumors turn out to be true, we might get more information on the same in the coming days. Moreover, a Realme phone with model number RMX3171 received the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) certification. It might be any device from Narzo 30 series; however, the certification listing has not shared any details including moniker, specifications.

To recall, the Narzo 20 series comprises the Narzo 20, Narzo 20A, and the Narzo 20 Pro. We can expect Narzo 30 series to include the Narzo 20A like its previous generation. All three devices from the Narzo 20 series comes under Rs. 15,000. The Narzo 20A is the most affordable in the series which costs starting at Rs. 8,499 while the Pro is priced at Rs. 14,999 for the base variant.

In terms of features, both Narzo 20 and the Narzo 20 Pro based on the MediaTek chipset, while the Narzo 20A runs the Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC. The Pro variant packs a smaller 4,500 battery than the other two devices. However, one can get a 48MP quad lens setup, 90Hz display on the Pro model, while the Narzo 20 features a triple-lens setup. Considering the price of the Narzo 20A, it will be a good buy with a new design, mid-range processor, and a huge 5,000 mAh battery for budget-centric users.

