Realme Narzo 30 Slated For May 13 Launch; Unboxing Video Reveals Design, Specifications News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Realme Narzo 30 is all set to join the Narzo 30 Pro and Narzo 30 this month. The device has been confirmed to arrive with both 5G and 4G network connectivity. However, only the latter has been splashing via leaks. The device cleared its certification yesterday via SIRIM in Malaysia and will be initially launched in the same market. Ahead of its launch, a YouTuber has shared an unboxing video detailing the design and all the key features. How different is the standard Narzo 30 4G from the remaining from its siblings? Let's find out:

Realme Narzo 30 Official Launch Date Confirmed

The Realme Narzo 30 is all set to make a debut on May 13 in Malaysia. The company itself has confirmed the launch details of its upcoming mid-range smartphone. However, the brand has not yet confirmed when its launch is scheduled for India and other regions.

Along with the official launch date, the entire spec-sheet of the device along with the design has surfaced ahead of the next week's launch. Thanks to an unboxing video shared by Mark Yeo Tech Review on YouTube.

Realme Narzo 30 4G Design Leaked

The Realme Narzo 30 looks a lot similar to the Realme 8 at first glance but has subtle changes that distinguish both units. The smartphone is seen flaunting a punch-hole display with the camera cutout positioned at the upper left.

The borders are narrow, but the chin is slightly thick. Moving to the rear, the device is seen with the same shimmering silver skin as the Realme 8 with a horizontal stripe.

The Narzo 30 features this stripe on the left with Narzo branding, while the Realme 8 has it on the right with the 'Dare To Leap' text inscribed. The camera module is also rectangular instead of a square-shaped one on the Realme 8.

Realme Narzo 30 4G Specifications: IS There Anything New?

If we go by the leaked spec-sheet then Realme seems to have made a minimal change to hardware compared to its recent mid-range smartphones. For instance, the Narzo 30 is also tipped to sport a 6.5-inch IPS LCD display with an FHD+ resolution which we have seen on multiple Realme handsets recently (the same panel size and resolution).

The handset will have a higher 90Hz refresh rate and 580 nits peak brightness. Optics will be handled by a triple-lens camera module at the rear comprising a 48MP main lens and a pair of 2MP sensors. The punch-hole will be featuring a 16MP camera for selfies.

The processor tipped is the Helio G95 which corroborates with the recent leaks including Geekbnch. The Realme 8 is also driven by this chipset. The unit will boot on Android 11 OS and have the Realme UI 2.0 interface on top. The device will have a side-mounted fingerprint scanner for security.

A 5,000 mAh battery will keep the lights on with 30W fast charging. The battery capacity is also the same as the recent certification websites revealed. This leak suggests Realme has borrowed all the features from its existing mid-range smartphones and hasn't experimented with the hardware as well as the looks. But the device does bring some upgrades over its predecessor which should be in its favor.

Best Mobiles in India