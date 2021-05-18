Realme Narzo 30 With 90Hz Display Launched; When Is It Coming To India? News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Realme has finally announced the standard model of the Narzo 30 series. The Narzo 30 will join the existing Narzo 30A and the Narzo 30 Pro smartphones. The phone will be available in single storage configuration and Racing Blue and Racing Silver color options. Features include the MediaTek Helio G95, a 90Hz display, and much more. Let's dive into details.

Realme Narzo 30: Features

The Realme Narzo 30 has a 6.5-inch IPS LCD display with full-HD+ resolution and a 90Hz refresh. It also features a punch-hole cut at the top-left corner of the screen for the front camera sensor. The MediaTek Helio G95 SoC of the handset is coupled with ARM Mali-G76 GPU and 6GB RAM and 128GB native storage that also supports additional storage expansion.

Moreover, the device runs on Android 11 with Realme UI 2.0 and packs a 5,000 mAh battery with 30W charging support which claims to take 25 minutes to charge the battery from zero to 50 percent.

There is a triple-camera setup at the rear that houses a 48MP primary camera, 2MP mono sensor, and a 2MP macro shooter. The main camera also supports 4K video recording at 30 fps. Upfront, the device ships with a 16MP selfie camera that can record full-HD videos at 30 fps.

Lastly, connectivity options include two SIM card slots, 4G, dual-band Wi-Fi ac, Bluetooth v5.0. GPS. NFC, and a USB Type-C port, and a side-mounted fingerprint scanner for security.

Realme Narzo 30 Price, Availability

The Realme Narzo 30 will cost RM 799 (around Rs. 14,150) for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. The phone can be purchased starting May 19 at an introductory price of RM 699 (around Rs. 12,380).

Realme Narzo 30 In India

The India launch of the Realme Narzo 30 has already been confirmed by the company; however, the exact launch date is yet to announce. The phone is also said to come in both 4G and 5G versions. We can safely assume the phone will fall under Rs. 15,000 considering the price of the international model. Besides, features like 30W fast charging, 90Hz display will help the Realme Narzo 30 to compete against the other mid-range devices.

Moreover, Realme has been actively launching products lately. The brand is also going to launch a slew of products on May 20 including a smartwatch, earbuds, and so on. On the other hand, the company was supposed to launch a new smartphone in India along with Smart TV; however, it got postponed due to the ongoing pandemic.

