Realme Narzo 50 5G Gets Listed On Amazon: What To Expect?
Realme Narzo 50 5G smartphone has been listed on Amazon India as an upcoming product. The device appeared on the e-commerce platform hours after the company officially announced the arrival of the Narzo 50 5G in India on Twitter. The listing on Amazon has touted a few features of the upcoming Narzo series offering, so have a look.
Realme Narzo 50 5G Is Claimed To Offer The Fastest 5G Processor In Its Segment
The listing page of the Realme Narzo 50 5G on Amazon claims that it will be offering the fastest 5G processor in its segment. Unfortunately, there's no word about the exact SoC at the moment. The phone is also touted to provide the best cooling technology in its price segment. Amazon hasn't yet revealed when exactly the Narzo 50 5G will be launching in the country.
Realme Narzo 50 5G Could Be A Rebranded Realme Q5i For India
The design of the device teased by Realme on Twitter suggests that it could be arriving as a rebranded version of the Realme Q5i for India. The latter was introduced in the Chinese markets a few weeks ago. The Realme Q5i is one of the most affordable 5G smartphones in the under Rs. 15,000 price segment in China.
The Realme Q5i offers a 6.58-inch display bearing full HD+ resolution and a hole in it to house the selfie shooter. The handset boots Android 12 with the Realme UI 3.0 on top and gets a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for security. Under the hood, the phone has the octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 810 5G processor, which is paired with up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.
In the camera department, the Realme Q5i features a 13MP primary sensor on the back that has an aperture of f/2.2. There's also a 2MP lens for macro imaging that has an aperture of f/2.4. For selfies and video calling purposes, the phone has been fitted with an 8MP snapper on the front. The smartphone also has a 3.5mm headphone socket and hi-resolution audio output support. As for connectivity, the users will get 5G, dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS with GLONASS, and the USB Type-C charging socket. A 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging support completes the specs.
Realme Sold Over 10 Million Narzo Series Phones In India
The microsite of the Realme Narzo 50 5G on Amazon has also revealed that the company has sold more than 10 million units of the Narzo series phones in the country to date. Most recently, the company released the Realme Narzo 50A Prime smartphone, which has a starting price tag of Rs. 11,499.
