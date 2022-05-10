Realme Narzo 50 5G Launching In India Soon: Specs & Features News oi-Akshay Kumar

Realme Narzo 50 5G India launch is officially confirmed by the company via a tweet. The phone will be arriving as the successor to the last year's Narzo 30 5G. The Narzo 50 5G will be joining the likes of the Realme Narzo 50, Narzo 50A, Narzo 50 Prime, and the Narzo 50i in the country.

Realme Narzo 50 5G Could Be The Rebranded Q5i For India

While Realme is yet to reveal any specifications of the upcoming Narzo 50 5G, it is expected to be a rebranded version of the Realme Q5i for the Indian consumers. The handset was introduced in China a few weeks ago. So both the smartphones could have a similar set of specifications. We will know more in the coming days.

Realme Narzo 50 5G Specifications, Features

Based on what we know so far, the Realme 50 5G could offer similar specs as the Realme Q5i. The phone could arrive with highly narrow bezels around the 6.58-inch full-HD+ screen, a punch-hole design, a large camera module on the back, and a textured rear panel. The device is expected to offer a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for security. Software-wise, the handset is expected to boot Android 12 with the Realme UI 3.0 on top.

For imaging, the Realme Narzo 50 5G is expected to offer a 13MP primary camera on the back with an aperture of f/2.2. The main sensor could be accompanied by a 2MP macro lens featuring an aperture of f/2.4. On the front, the device will be offering an 8MP selfie shooter. In terms of entertainment, the phone will be offering a 3.5mm headphone socket and hi-res audio support.

In terms of connectivity, the Realme Narzo 50 5G will be offering 5G support, dual 4G VoLTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS with GLONASS, and the USB Type-C charging port. The handset is also expected to offer a 5,000 mAh battery with 33W fast charging support.

Realme Narzo 50 5G Pricing, Availability

We should know the exact launch of the Realme Narzo 50 5G in a matter of days. There's no official word regarding the pricing of the phone at the moment. However, we expect it to be priced at approx. Rs. 13,800, just like the Realme Q5i in China for the base variant.

