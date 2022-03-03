Realme Narzo 50 With 120H Display, 33W SuperDart First Sale Live: Worth Buying? News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Realme Narzo 50 was recently announced in India with some premium features with an attractive price tag. The new Realme Narzo smartphone will be on sale for the first time today, March 3. The phone is available on Amazon and the Realme India website, as well as retail outlets. Here's everything you need to know about the Realme Narzo 50 price and sale details.

Realme Narzo 50 Price In India

The Realme Narzo 50 is available in two models of 4GB RAM + 64GB and 6GB + 128GB, costing Rs. 12,999 and Rs. 15,499, respectively. As mentioned earlier, the phone is available on Amazon and Realme India website and retail outlets, starting today, March 3 at 12 PM. Buyers have Speed Black and Speed Blue color options.

Realme Narzo 50 Features

The Realme Narzo 50 (review) packs a new Kevlar Speed design that's commonly seen on racing cars. Realme says the idea is to give users the feel of a racing car with the new Realme Narzo 50. The smartphone flaunts a 6.6-inch IPS LCD panel with an FHD+ resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels. The display supports a 120Hz refresh rate, giving users an immersive experience.

Under the hood, the Realme Narzo 50 draws power from the MediaTek Helio G96 chipset paired with up to 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. It also supports Dynamic RAM expansion, giving users up to 11GB RAM, making it ideal for gaming or other intense apps. Users can expand the storage via a microSD card up to 256GB.

Like other Realme phones, the Realme Narzo 50 runs Realme UI custom skin on top of Android 11 OS. The Realme Narzo 50 packs a triple-camera setup with a 50MP primary camera. The other sensors include a pair of 2MP shooters for macro and portrait shots. Plus, there's a 16MP camera in the punch-hole cutout for selfies and video calling.

More importantly, the Realme Narzo 50 packs a 5,000 mAh battery paired with 33W SuperDart fast charging support. It comes with the usual connectivity options like 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, a fingerprint sensor, and so on.

The 120Hz display, 33W SuperDart support, triple cameras, and other features make the Realme Narzo 50 a good buy. It skips 5G support and still ships with Android 11 OS. But it still makes a good pocket-friendly deal.

