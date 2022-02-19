Realme Narzo 50 India Launch On February 24; Tipped To Come Under Rs. 20,000 News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Realme is now selling the Narzo 50A and the Narzo 50i in the country. The Realme Narzo 50 is going to be the next model of the Narzo 50 series. Recently, a report suggested that the Realme Narzo 50 will be launched on February 24 in the country.

Now, Realme has officially confirmed the launch date of the Narzo 50 in India. The dedicated website for the Narzo 50 on Amazon has also gone live that means the handset will be available for purchase on Amazon India.

Realme Narzo 50 India Launch Date Confirmed

The Realme Narzo 50 is confirmed to launch at 12:30 PM on February 24 in the country. The launch is expected to be live-streamed via the company's official YouTube channel and other social media handles. The sale date will be announced at the launch day.

Realme Narzo 50 Features We Know

In terms of features, the Realme Nazro 50 is expected to come with a 6.5-inch FHD+ display with a punch-hole cutout housing the front-facing sensor. The device is confirmed to feature the MediaTek Helio G96 chipset under its hood. The chip will be paired with up to 6GB RAM and up to 128GB storage which is believed to support a microSD slot for storage expansion.

Moreover, the Realme Narzo 50 will pack a 4,800 mAh battery unit with support for 33W fast charging. On the software front, the phone will run Android 12 with RealmeUI 3.0 on top. For imaging, there will be a triple rear camera which might include a 50MP primary sensor and a pair of 2MP sensors. Upfront, the phone is said to have a 16MP sensor for selfies and videos.

Realme Narzo 50 Expected Pricing In India

If rumors are to be believed, the Realme Narzo 50 will cost Rs. 15,990 for the base 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant and Rs. 17,990 for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage model. It is also tipped to come in green and gray color options. Since the brand has not revealed anything regarding pricing, we'll suggest our readers to take it as speculation.

