Realme Narzo 50, Narzo 50 Pro India Launch Timeline Tipped; What To Expect? News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Realme announced the Narzo 50 series last month in India. However, the brand has brought two devices -the Narzo 50A and the Narzo 50i, while the standard Narzo 50 and the Narzo 50 Pro models are yet to be announced. Now, the latest development suggests the brand could launch one of these devices later this month or early November in India.

Realme Narzo 50 or Narzo 50 Pro To Launch Soon In India

As per a report by 91mobiles (via tipster Mukul Sharma) the Realme Narzo 50 or Narzo 50 Pro will be launched in India later this month or early November. However, there is no confirmation on whether the brand will bring both the devices or just one of them.

Realme Narzo 50, Narzo 50 Pro: What To Expect?

As of now, there is no info regarding the features of the upcoming Realme Narzo 50 and the Narzo 50 Pro devices. We expect to get more intel in the coming days. We can say both devices will be budget offerings as all devices from the Narzo series usually comes under Rs. 20,000 segment.

To recall, the Realme Narzo 50A was launched starting at Rs. 11,499 for the base 4GB RAM + 64GB storage option and the Realme Narzo 50i carries a price tag of Rs. 7,499 for the base 2GB RAM + 32GB storage option.

In terms of features, the Narzo 50A has a 6.5-inch HD+ (720 x 1600 pixels) display and the MediaTek Helio G85 SoC. The phone is backed by a 6,000 mAh battery unit with 18W fast charging. Other features include a 50MP triple rear camera system, an 8MP selfie camera, a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor, and so on.

On the other hand, the Realme Narzo 50i offers the same display; however, it is powered by the Unisoc 9863 SoC and has a single 8MP rear camera, a 5MP front-facing camera sensor, and standard connectivity features.

In the same news, Realme is now prepping up for tomorrow's (Oct 13) launch event in the country where the company is going to announce the Realme GT Neo 2, Realme 4K Smart TV Google Stick, and some other products.

Best Mobiles in India