Realme Narzo 50 Pro 5G Confirmed To Run Dimensity 920; Launching Alongside Narzo 50 On May 18

Realme is gearing up to launch the Narzo 50 5G series soon in India. The brand has not confirmed the exact launch date yet. However, tipster Paras Guglani recently revealed that both the Realme Narzo 50 5G and the Narzo 50 Pro 5G will be launched on May 18 in the country.

The same tipster further claimed that both handsets will be available for purchase starting May 24 via Amazon and the brand's official site. Now, the processor of the Pro model has been confirmed officially.

Realme Narzo 50 Pro 5G Processor Confirmed

The latest info comes to the light via Realme's product manager Sreehari who has confirmed the Narzo 50 Pro 5G will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 920 chipset. Apart from this, he did not reveal anything. However, key specs of both the Realme Narzo 50 Pro 5G and the Realme Narzo 50 5G were recently revealed online.

Confirming that the narzo 50 Pro 5G will come with the immensely powerful MediaTek Dimensity 920, 6nm 5G Processor. God speed! https://t.co/u1ZaoynwSA — Sreehari (@harisree24) May 12, 2022

Realme Narzo 50 5G Specs: All We Know So Far

The Realme Narzo 50 Pro is expected to have a 6.4-inch Full HD+ display. The Dimensity 920 processor will be paired with up to 8GB RAM and 128GB storage option. There will be a triple-rear camera setup including a 48MP primary lens, an 8MP sensor, and a 2MP sensor. Upfront, it will come with a 16MP camera sensor for selfies. It will pack a 5,000 mAh battery.

The device is also tipped to come above Rs. 22,000 in India. In this range, the device will compete with other mid-range 5G mobiles from brands like OnePlus and iQOO. On the other hand, the Narzo 50 5G might sport a larger 6.6-inch Full HD+ display. It will use the Dimensity 810 processor paired with up to 6GB RAM and up to 128GB storage.

Other features will include 8MP front camera, 48MP rear cameras, and so on. The standard model will be priced above Rs. 14,000 in India. As of now, Realme did not confirm anything apart from the processor. So, we request you to take this piece of info with a pinch of salt and stay tuned for more updates.

