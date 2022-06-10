Realme Narzo 50 Pro 5G Sale Starts Today- Price, Discounts & Competition News oi-Rohit Arora

Looking for a sub-25K 5G smartphone with a feature-packed spec sheet? The Realme Narzo 50 Pro 5G could be a good option for your day-to-day phone requirements. The smartphone is going on sale today in India, 12:00 noon onwards on realme.com, Amazon and mainline channels. Realme announced the Narzo 50 Pro 5G in two variants- 6GB RAM + 128GB storage at Rs. 21,999 and 8GB RAM + 128GB storage at Rs. 23,999.

HDFC debit /credit card owners can avail a discount of Rs. 2,000 on the sale price of both the variants, bringing the price down to Rs. 19,999 and Rs. 21,999 respectively. Let's find out more about the specifications and features of the sub-25K handset.

Realme Narzo 50 Pro 5G Key Specifications

Touted as the most powerful 5G mid-range gaming handset, the Realme Narzo 50 Pro 5G is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 920 5G Processor. Fabricated on TSMC 6nm production process, the SoC is accompanied by ample RAM-ROM configuration to handle all day-to-day tasks. Realme ensures a lag-free gaming experience on the handset.

The smartphone comes equipped with a five-layer vapor chamber cooling system, which should keep an eye on the device's core temperature during intense gameplay and other strenuous tasks.

Moving on, the Narzo 50 Pro 5G boasts a 6.4-inch 90Hz AMOLED Display with a 360Hz touch sampling rate. The smartphone features an in-display fingerprint scanner with heart rate detection. It comes with a beefier 5,000mAh battery cell supported by a 33W Dart charger, which promises to refuel the battery cell from flat to 100% in 70 minutes.

For optics, the Realme Narzo 50 Pro 5G brings a triple-lens primary camera featuring a 48MP main camera, 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a macro sensor. There's a 16MP front-facing camera for selfies and video calling purposes.

The sub-25K handset comes equipped with a dual stereo speaker setup with support for Dolby Atmos. The Narzo 50 Pro 5G will be available in two color options- Hyper Blue and Hyper Black.

Alternatives To Realme Narzo 50 Pro 5G

The Realme Narzo 50 Pro 5G brings a good overall spec sheet and features for its price; however, there's no harm to explore the market before making a purchase. If you are planning to buy a sub-25K 5G handset, you must also check out some of its competition devices.

The list includes the recently launched Vivo T1 5G, Oppo K10 5G, Realme's very own 9 Pro, Poco X4 Pro, Redmi Note 11 Pro, OnePlus Nord CE 2, Samsung Galaxy M33 5G and Moto Edge 20 Fusion. These devices also bring good features and specifications and give a tough fight to the Realme Narzo 50 Pro 5G. Our detailed reviews should help you make a smart decision for good returns of your money.

