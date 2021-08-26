Realme Narzo 50A Design Revealed; Large Triple Camera System, Dual-Tone Design, And More Tipped News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Realme seems to be prepping up for the launch of its next-gen Narzo series smartphones. The Realme Narzo 50A was recently spotted on India's and Thailand's certification listing websites. The certification listing suggests the brand will skip the Narzo 40 series. Since some reports suggest the number 4 is considered unlucky in China. Now, fresh info has revealed the official press renders, showing the design of the upcoming Narzo 50A.

Realme Narzo 50A Design Revealed

91mobiles has shared the render of the Realme Narzo 50A in collaboration with tipster Steve Hemmerstoffer aka @OnLeaks. The upcoming Narzo smartphone will come with a dual-tone design that is present on its predecessor Narzo 30A. But this time diagonal lines will be placed vertically on the left side, while the right half will be smooth.

Besides, the Narzo 50A will have a large camera module compared to its predecessor as the module will house the fingerprint sensor and the branding name alongside the triple camera sensors. Further, the power button and volume keys will be on the right edge, while a 3.5mm headphone jack, Type-C port, and a speaker grille are seen at the bottom edge.

Realme Narzo 50A Expected Features

Apart from its rear design, the report further reveals the Realme Narzo 50A will have a flat display with a waterdrop notch design to house the 8MP front camera sensor. The triple rear camera of the handset will offer a 12.5MP primary sensor that will be marketed as a 13MP camera. Apart from this nothing more is known about the handset.

Realme Narzo 50A: What More To Expect?

As of now, the brand has not shared any details regarding the Narzo 50A. If the smartphone will indeed sport a new design. We expect some hardware upgrades as well. Considering its camera features, the upcoming Narzo device is also expected to be a budget offering that will compete with other brand's entry-level handsets.

As far as the launch is concerned, the launch of the upcoming Narzo series might take some time. Since the brand has recently launched the GT series smartphones in the country.

