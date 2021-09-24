Realme Narzo 50A, Narzo 50i Launched In India; Price Starts At Rs. 7,499 News oi-Tanaya Dutta

As promised, Realme has introduced the Narzo 50 series comprising the Narzo 50i and the 50A smartphones in India. Both smartphones are budget offerings from the brand and features include a 6.5-inch display, up to 6,000 mAh battery, additional storage expansion up to 256GB, and much more. Alongside, the brand has also brought the Realme Band 2 and the Realme Smart TV Neo 32-inch.

Realme Narzo 50A Features

Running Realme UI 2.0 based on Android 11, the Realme Narzo 50A has a 6.5-inch HD+ (720 x 1600 pixels) display with a 20:9 aspect ratio. The phone is powered by the MediaTek Helio G85 SoC paired with 4GB RAM and up to 128GB onboard storage.

The phone is backed by a 6,000 mAh battery unit with 18W fast charging support that is claimed to offer 53 days standby, 48 hours of calling, and so on. Moreover, the Realme Narzo 50A comes with a triple rear camera setup that houses a 50MP main camera sensor with an f/1.8 aperture and a pair of 2MP sensors. Upfront, there is an 8MP selfie camera sensor placed into a waterdrop notch.

Camera features include super nightscape, beauty mode, HDR, panoramic view, portrait mode, timelapse, slow motion, and many more. Lastly, connectivity options for the Narzo 50A include a USB Type-C port, dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11 ac, GPS, Bluetooth v5, and a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor.

Realme Narzo 50i Features

On the other hand, the Realme Narzo 50i also features a 6.5-inch display; however, it is powered by the Unisoc 9863 SoC paired with up to 4GB RAM and up to 64GB of onboard storage. It runs on Android 11-based Realme UI Go Edition and packs a 5,000 mAh battery.

For cameras, there is an 8MP rear camera and a 5MP front-facing camera sensor. Additionally, the Realme Narzo 50i supports a 3.5mm audio jack, Micro USB port, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, and Bluetooth v4.2 for connectivity.

Realme Narzo 50A, Narzo 50i Price & Availability In India

The new Realme Narzo 50A price starts at Rs. 11,499 for the base 4GB RAM + 64GB storage option and Rs. 12,499 for the 4GB RAM + 128GB storage option. It comes in Oxygen Blue and Oxygen Green color options. On the other hand, the Realme Narzo 50i is priced at Rs. 7,499 for the base 2GB RAM + 32GB storage option and Rs. 8,999 for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant.

It will be available in Mint Green Carbon Black color options. Both the phones will be on sale during Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2021 which starts on October 7 at 12 am (midnight). Apart from Flipkart, both handsets will also be available via Realme.com, and other retail channels.

Should You Buy?

Both the Realme Narzo 50A and the Realme Narzo 50i offer decent features for the asking prices. So, if you are looking for normal day-to-day usage, then can consider these devices. However, the Realme Narzo 50A could have offered a higher refresh rate as you can now get a 90Hz display in this price range.

