Realme Narzo 50A Prime Color & Storage Options Revealed; Might Launch On April 30 News oi-Tanaya Dutta

The upcoming Realme Narzo 50A Prime has been the talk of the town for several days. The brand has also made a dedicated microsite for the upcoming Narzo device. The exact launch date has not been revealed yet. However, tipster Paras Guglani revealed that the Realme Narzo 50A Prime will be launched on April 30 in India. Now, the storage and color options of the handset have been tipped online ahead of the official announcement.

Realme Narzo 50A Prime Color & Storage Options In India

As per the tipster Mukul Sharma, the Narzo 50A will come in two storage options - 4GB RAM + 64GB and 4GB RAM + 128GB storage options. The phone is also tipped to be available in two color options - black and blue.

Apart from this, he has also shared some specifications of the upcoming Realme Narzo 50A Prime which makes us believe the Indian variant will have a similar set of specs as the international model. For those unaware, Realme already launched the Narzo 50A Prime last month in Indonesia.

Realme Narzo 50A Prime Features In India

In terms of specs, the Realme Narzo 50A Prime will ship with a 6.6-inch full-HD+ (2408x1,080 pixels) display with a standard refresh rate of 60Hz. On the software front, it will run Android 11-based Realme UI custom skin. There will be a triple rear camera setup which will house a 50MP primary sensor with an f/1.8 aperture, a portrait sensor with an f/2.8 aperture, and a 2MP macro sensor with an f/2.4 aperture.

For selfies and videos, the handset will come with 8MP front-facing camera sensor. Under the hood, it will get its power from the octa-core Unisoc T612 processor paired with 4GB RAM and up to 128GB of onboard storage that can also be expanded up to 1TB via a microSD card slot.

A 5,000 mAh battery will fuel the Narzo 50A Prime which will support 18W charging. However, the brand confirmed that it won't include charger in the box. Interested buyers can purchase the charger separately. For connectivity, it will have a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and support 4G VoLTE, 4G VoLTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, and USB Type-C for charging.

Realme Narzo 50A Prime Expected Price In India

The base 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant of the Narzo 50A was announced at IDR 1,799,000 (roughly Rs. 9,500). This means we can expect it will be priced under Rs. 10,000 in India and the official launch date will reveal soon. Furthermore, Realme is launching the GT Neo 3 smartphone on April 29 at 12:30 PM IST.

There is a chance the brand might bring the budget Realme Narzo 50A Prime at the same event. However, we'll have to wait for the official confirmation on the same. Apart from this, the brand will also launch the standard GT 2 during the company's fourth anniversary, which will be celebrated on May 4. Also, the storage and color options of the GT 2 Indian variant were recently revealed online.

