Realme Narzo 50A Prime India Launch Officially Confirmed; Price & Specifications News oi-Akshay Kumar

Recently, there were a few reports of Realme planning to launch the Narzo 50A Prime smartphone in India, but it wasn't officially confirmed. However, now Amazon India has introduced a microsite, confirming the India launch of the Realme Narzo 50A Prime in the country soon. The handset was already released in Malaysia and Indonesia earlier this year, so we know everything about its features.

Realme Narzo 50A Prime Design, Processor, Software Features

The Realme Narzo 50A Prime will be arriving in India as a budget offering. The handset sports an appealing design with the Kevlar speed texture that's also found on the Narzo 50 model. The right side of the device has a fingerprint sensor, while the left side has the volume rocker and the SIM card slot. There's a waterdrop notch above the screen to house the selfie camera and a large protruding camera module on the back.

Powering the Realme Narzo 50A Prime is the Unisoc T612 octa-core processor that's based on the 12nm fabrication process and has a clock speed of 1.82GHz. The chipset is paired with the ARM Mali-G57 GPU, 4GB of LPDDR4X RAM, and 128GB of expandable storage. Software side of the things on the phone are taken care by Android 11-based realme UI R Edition.

Realme Narzo 5A Prime Display, Camera, Other Specs

Moving on to the display of the Narzo 50A Prime, the device has a 6.6-inch screen with a resolution of 2,408 x 1,080 pixels aka FHD+. The phone has a screen-to-body ratio of 90.7 percent, a peak brightness of 600nits, and a touch-sampling rate of 180Hz. As far as the primary photography is concerned, there's a 50MP main sensor with f/1.8 aperture, a 2MP macro lens, and a 2MP monochrome shooter.

For selfies, the Narzo 50A Prime has an 8MP AI-powered camera on the front with f/2.0 aperture and 720p video recording support at 30fps. Talking about the connectivity features, the budget handset has 4G LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, and a USB Type-C charging port. Lastly, a 5,000 mAh power cell with 18W quick charging support completes the list of the specifications.

Realme Narzo 50A Prime Indian Pricing And Availability

As of now, there's no word regarding the price of the Narzo 50A Prime for the Indian consumers. In Indonesia, the device is being offered for approximately Rs. 9,500, so we can expect it to be offered in the similar range in India. The phone is expected to be available in Flash Black and Flash Blue color variants.

Amazon hasn't revealed the exact launch date for the phone. However, Realme India is hosting an event in the country on April 29 for the GT Neo 3. So we can expect the new Narzo model to be introduced at the same event.

As for the Realme GT Neo 3, it will be arriving as a flagship-grade offering. The Neo 3 will be the second smartphone in India to flaunt the whopping 150W fast charging technology smartphone. The first one will be the OnePlus 10R, which will be introduced on April 28. Apart from the new GT and Narzo series devices, Realme is also expected to introduce the Realme Pad Mini tablet in the country very soon.

Best Mobiles in India