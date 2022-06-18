Realme Narzo 50i Prime India Launch On June 22; Design & Key Specs Leaked News oi-Akshay Kumar

Realme Narzo 50i Prime will be the brand's latest entry-level smartphone in India, suggests a report. The new Narzo offering from the company will be released soon after the Realme C30's debut on June 20. Ahead of the official launch, the renders, key specifications, and pricing details of the Narzo 50i Prime have surfaced online.

Realme Narzo 50i Prime Will Be a Budget Phone With An Attractive Design

The Realme Narzo 50i Prime will be a budget offering with an attractive design. The phone will have minimal bezels on all sides and a waterdrop notch to house the selfie camera. At the rear, there will be a large square camera module, which will have a single shooter, an LED flash unit, and the Narzo Branding. The device will also be having a textured finish with vertical stripes on the back.

Realme Narzo 50i Prime Specifications, Features

Not a lot of details regarding the specifications and features of the Realme Narzo 50i Prime are available at the moment. However, we can expect it to offer single front and rear cameras. The phone will be powered by a 5,000 mAh battery, which could support 15W or 18W fast charging capabilities. We will know more about these details in the coming days.

Realme Narzo 50i Prime Price In India, Availability, Color Variants

The report further mentions that the Realme Narzo 50i Prime will be priced under Rs. 7,800 in the country. It will be the company's most affordable smartphone in India this year. The device is said to be available in two color variants - Black and Green. The brand is expected to officially start teasing the device in the country soon.

Realme C30 Is Coming On June 20

In the meantime, Realme is all set to launch the Realme C30 in the country on June 20. The entry-level offering will be available to buy on Flipkart and the brand's own e-store. The color options are said to include Denim Black, Lake Blue, and Bamboo Green. The smartphone is tipped to cost around Rs. 7,000 for its base model in the country.

The Realme C30 is expected to come with a 6.58-inch full HD+ IPC LCD display and the octa-core Unisoc T612 processor. The device will have up to 3GB of RAM and 32GB of native storage, which will be further expandable. The other key specs include the Android Go edition, a 5MP selfie camera, a 13MP rear shooter, and a 5,000 mAh 10W charging battery.

