Realme Narzo 50i Prime India Launch Set Soon; Spotted On Multiple Certifications Websites

Realme Narzo 50i Prime smartphone will be launching in the Indian market very soon. Ahead of the release, the phone has been spotted in the database of multiple certifications agencies. The upcoming Realme offering has been listed on the websites of the NBTC, EED, FCC, and BIS. The listings have revealed some specs of the Realme Narzo 50i Prime.

Realme Narzo 50i Prime Will Be A Budget 4G Smartphone

The Realme Narzo 50i Prime will be arriving as a budget 4G smartphone. The device will be offering the model number RMX3506. In addition, the handset is also reported to come with Realme's UI V R edition operating system. The new OS that we've never heard of before will be replacing the RMX3581_11_A.01 software version found on the previous series.

Realme Narzo 50i Prime Leaked Specifications, Features So Far

The Realme Narzo 50i Prime's previous certifications have suggested that the phone will be arriving in two RAM and storage variants. The base model will have 3GB of RAM and 32GB of storage, while the higher-end version will be featuring 4GB of RAM and 64GB of memory. The device is said to be available in Mint Green and Dark Blue color models.

Realme Narzo 50i Prime Could Be A Variant Of Realme C30

The Realme Narzo 50i Prime is rumored to be a variant of the upcoming Realme C30 smartphone. The Narzo model is expected to have a couple of extra cameras on the back. The phone could offer a 6.5-inch HD+ display and is expected to be powered by the MediaTek Helio G80 processor.

At the rear, the device is said to offer a 13MP triple primary camera module. The other leaked specs include a 5MP selfie snapper and a 5,000 mAh battery.

Realme Narzo 50 Pro 5G Went On Sale In India Recently

Most recently, Realme launched the Narzo 50 Pro 5G smartphone in the Indian market. The phone went on sale in the country just yesterday. The phone is priced at Rs. 21,999 for its variant with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The higher-end version with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage is being offered for Rs. 23,999. There's a discount of Rs. 2,000 on the device with purchases made from HDFC cards on Amazon and the brand's website.

