Realme To Expand Its Reach Through Offline Stores – Here’s All You Need To Know News oi-Nageshwara Rao M

Realme, one of the fast-growing Chinese OEMs has attained a quick success among smartphone users with its feature-rich and affordable models. The company is already witnessing a commendable growth through its online mode both from its website and other e-commerce portals. Now, it is also making a sharp growth with the offline mode.

Previously, some retail chains came opposed the company and scrapped the idea to sell Realme phones. But it seems like things have been sorted out. Realme is certainly boastful about its access across 8,000 retail stores in 50 cities in India. But the makers are keen on extending its branches towards offline chains on a larger scale. It is currently on the verge of expanding the retail stores to 150 cities with a whopping 20,000 outlets, claims a report by the Economic Times.

Realme Unprecedented Growth

Realme is an Oppo spin-off launched in May 2018. The company launched the Realme 1 at first and then parted ways from its parent company and became an independent brand. Ever since the company became an independent brand, the users have been greatly adoring its lineup of budget and user-friendly devices that are rich in terms of features. This OEM has seen itself as the third-largest sales provider after Xiaomi and Samsung in India, which is really a great achievement.

Realme To Open Six Exclusive Stores

As per the report, it is claimed that Realme has decided to open six exclusive stores. The OEM has done all the formality with the Registrar of Companies (RoC) for setting up an unrelated entity in India termed as Realme Mobile Telecommunications. It will set up stores in India with the help of foreign direct investment (FDI) in single-brand retail.

Cities that will get benefited with six exclusive stores individually are Mumbai, New Delhi, Kolkata, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad. With this kind of move, Realme is gearing up to reach on top and to become the most preferred smartphone brand in the Indian subcontinent. With its more offline retail chains, Realme might even outshine to the likes of several other brands.

The company might come up with more rejuvenating ideas keeping the users' demand. And, if the sale keeps on increasing the way as it's currently on the go, users might see some more schemes from Realme.

Best Mobiles in India