Realme opens its first service centre in New Delhi News oi-Priyanka Dua These service center will be fully equipped with demo facilities where prospective buyers can get hands-on experience before they decide to buy realme offerings

Chinese smartphone maker Realme has now inaugurated its first Exclusive Service Centre (ESC) in the capital city.

The company is also planning to reach out to top 25 locations by end of 2019 and Realme will also extend these facilities to 350 tier I and tier II cities by making the services available at 400 service centers (ESC and multi-branded service centers).

These service center will be fully equipped with demo facilities where prospective buyers can get hands-on experience before they decide to buy realme offerings. The brand envisions to cut down on the turnaround time to just 1 hour post the device deposit at the ESC will be for 90- 95 percent of the repair cases.

" We sold over 311800 devices in the first two rounds of sales. Realme is committed to achieving the highest level of customer satisfaction through an industry leading after-sales service experience. Realme Exclusive Service Centres promise complete peace of mind with guaranteed 1-hour TAT to further strengthen the trust that our community has placed in us. Our goal is to keep the customer satisfaction levels high so it can establish a reputation for service - something all brands are starting to focus on more today," Madhav Sheth, Chief Executive Officer, realme India said.

Meanwhile, Realme is now planning to open 21 exclusive stores in India in the second half of this year.

"Currently we are operating in 35 cities at over 3,000 retail outlets and we will increase it to 20,000 stores in 150 cities by the end of this year," Realme India Chief Executive Officer Madhav Sheth told GizBot earlier.

"We are also planning to open 21 exclusive stores in the second half this year in Tier I and Tier II states," he added.

For the unaware, the brand has entered the offline sales segment with top 10 cities across the country in January 2019 and the brand will eventually add 50 cities every quarter.