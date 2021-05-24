Realme Phones With Snapdragon 870, 778G Chips Might Launch On June 18: What To Expect? News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Realme is reportedly working on its first Snapdragon 870 SoC-powered smartphone. But the exact name of the device is still a mystery. Now, the latest info by Chinese tipster Digital Chat Station suggests the phone will launch in China on June 18. Alongside, the Realme 'QuickSilver' phone with the new Snapdragon 778G SoC is also said to arrive.

Do note that, Quicksilver is a codename of the phone and the exact device name is yet to be announced. Realme has not shared any word on the launch of these devices.

Realme Devices With Snapdragon 870, 778G Chips: Expected Features

Key features of the both devices are still under wraps. However, Chinese tipster Ice Universe recently shared the "About Phone" page screenshot of Realme's upcoming Snapdragon 870 SoC-powered smartphone. As per the leaked screenshot, the phone will run Realme UI 2.0 based on Android 11 OS and come with 12GB of RAM, and 5GB of virtual memory.

On the other hand, the Realme 'QuickSilver' phone is confirmed to be the first device to run the Snapdragon 778G chipset which was announced last week. It features Kryo 670 CPU that offers up to 40 percent better performance over the Kryo 475 CPU featured on its predecessor.

Further, the chipset is said to power premium mid-range smartphones. Considering this, we expect the upcoming phone will offer a high refresh rate, better camera features, fast charging, and so on.

What To Expect From The New Realme Smartphones?

Since we don't have the all features of these smartphones, we can't get to any conclusion. However, considering the other smartphones from the brand, we expect the upcoming smartphone will also pack premium-grade features and is expected to compete against other smartphones such as the iQOO 7 and the OnePlus 9R which also runs the same Snapdragon 870 chip.

Besides, Realme has confirmed the launch of the India's first Dimensity 1200 processor-powered phone named the Realme X7 Max 5G. The launch has been set for May 31 at 12:30 PM which will be live-streamed via the company's social media handles. Alongside, the Realme Smart TV 4K series is also launching on the same day.

