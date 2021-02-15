Realme Plans To Launch 5G Smartphone Under Rs. 20,000: Report News oi-Priyanka Dua

Realme seems ready to launch another affordable 5G smartphone and other products in the country. This development comes after the company launched the X7 smartphone with the MediaTek Dimensity 800U 5G processor at Rs. 19,999, which means there are high chances that the upcoming device will be priced under Rs. 20,000.

"All Realme products launched above Rs 20,000 will be 5G products. We will continue to bring the latest 5G processors to products in the sub-Rs. 20,000 segments so that users can experience the latest technology at versatile price points," Madhav Sheth, VP, Realme and CEO, Realme India & Europe was quoted by IANS. He said that 5G is very popular all over the world and that's why Realme wants to launch or bring more and more products across all segments to India and Europe.

Realme Plans To Launch Gaming Accessories In 2021

Meanwhile, Realme is planning to bring gaming accessories to the country. The gaming accessories include a mouse, gaming pad, and more. Besides, the company is all set to bring a new smartphone called the Realme Narzo 30. It is worth noting that Realme has not announced anything on launching gaming products in the country.

Coming to the Realme Narzo 20 expected specification, the upcoming smartphone is likely to have a 6.5-inch display, 4,800 mAh battery, and Android 11 OS. Furthermore, the smartphone will have quad-cameras at the back. It might have a single punch-hole camera for the selfies and an in-display along with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor at the left side of the smartphone.

Apart from launching gaming products and smartphones, Relame is likely to foray into the laptop segment this year. This means that Realme is planning to take on Xiaomi and other established brands like HP, Dell, and others. This seems interesting as OnePlus and other Chinese smartphone companies have no plans to foray into the same segment.

