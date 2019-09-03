Realme Q With Quad Cameras To Launch On September 5: Specifications And Expected Price News oi-Nageshwara Rao M

Realme Q which is considered as the rebranded version of the Realme 5 Pro, is going to launch on September 5, in China. The highlights of the Realme Q are likely to be Snapdragon 712 SoC, a quad-rear camera setup including a 48MP primary sensor, and a 4,035mAh battery with triple security protection along with 20W VOOC fast charging support.

Expected Specifications Of The Realme Q

The smartphone might come with a 6.3-inch Full HD+ display with a resolution of 2340 × 1080 pixels. And, its display is protected by the Corning Gorilla Glass 3. The handset could arrive in the market in 4GB RAM /64GB ROM, 6GB RAM/64GB ROM, and 8GB RAM/128GB ROM variants. Furthermore, the onboard storage is expandable up to 256GB. It is expected to run Android 9.0 Pie topped by ColorOS 6.0.

It would have a 48MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP rear camera setup, while the phone's front camera might be housed with a 16MP sensor. It is supposed to feature a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor.

Other News

According to the rumors, the brand will launch its Realme XT smartphone on September 21 in India. And, it will be the first Realme device to house a 64MP rear camera. It flaunts a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED full-HD+ display with a waterdrop notch. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 SoC, coupled with an Adreno 616 GPU. It has a quad rear camera setup along with a single selfie snapper.

The phone's RAM and onboard storage modules will be as same as the Realme Q/Realme 5 Pro. Its battery backup is 4,000 mAh with VOOC 3.0 fast charging support. It has a USB Type-C port along with a 3.5mm audio socket. The price of the handset is expected to start from Rs, 19,999 for its 4GB RAM/64GB ROM storage variant. It is likely to be available in Steam White and Punk Blue color options.

