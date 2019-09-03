ENGLISH

    Realme Q With Quad Cameras To Launch On September 5: Specifications And Expected Price

    By Kunwar Kunal
    |

    Realme Q which is considered as the rebranded version of the Realme 5 Pro, is going to launch on September 5, in China. The highlights of the Realme Q are likely to be Snapdragon 712 SoC, a quad-rear camera setup including a 48MP primary sensor, and a 4,035mAh battery with triple security protection along with 20W VOOC fast charging support.

    Realme Q With Quad Cameras To Launch On September 5: Specifications

     

    Expected Specifications Of The Realme Q

    The smartphone might come with a 6.3-inch Full HD+ display with a resolution of 2340 × 1080 pixels. And, its display is protected by the Corning Gorilla Glass 3. The handset could arrive in the market in 4GB RAM /64GB ROM, 6GB RAM/64GB ROM, and 8GB RAM/128GB ROM variants. Furthermore, the onboard storage is expandable up to 256GB. It is expected to run Android 9.0 Pie topped by ColorOS 6.0.

    It would have a 48MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP rear camera setup, while the phone's front camera might be housed with a 16MP sensor. It is supposed to feature a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor.

    According to the rumors, the brand will launch its Realme XT smartphone on September 21 in India. And, it will be the first Realme device to house a 64MP rear camera. It flaunts a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED full-HD+ display with a waterdrop notch. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 SoC, coupled with an Adreno 616 GPU. It has a quad rear camera setup along with a single selfie snapper.

    The phone's RAM and onboard storage modules will be as same as the Realme Q/Realme 5 Pro. Its battery backup is 4,000 mAh with VOOC 3.0 fast charging support. It has a USB Type-C port along with a 3.5mm audio socket. The price of the handset is expected to start from Rs, 19,999 for its 4GB RAM/64GB ROM storage variant. It is likely to be available in Steam White and Punk Blue color options.

     

    Via: (1)(2)

    Story first published: Tuesday, September 3, 2019, 12:00 [IST]
