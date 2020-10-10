Realme Q2 Pops Up At Geekbench Ahead Of October 13 Launch; MediaTek Dimensity Chipset Tipped News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Realme is just a few days away from introducing its new premium smartphone lineup called the Realme Q2. The company will likely introduce two new models called the Q2 and the Q2 Pro on October 13. Ahead of the launch, the rumour mill is churning out details on the standard model. Even the company had teased the design of the upcoming smartphone. Now, the handset has been spotted at mobile benchmark website Geekbench where some of its key features have been listed.

Realme Q2 Appears On Geekbench

The Realme Q2 has stopped by Geekbench with the RMX2117 model number. As per the Geekbench database, the smartphone will be powered by the ARMMT6853V/TNZA chipset. This processor is otherwise known as the MediaTek Dimensity 800U SoC. The octa-core processor will have a clock speed of 2GHz.

The Geekbench listing also notes that the Realme Q2 will come with 6GB RAMr configuration. While its storage capacity isn't listed, we can expect the device at least ship with 128GB storage option. Also, it is unknown if the company will launch the device in a single or multiple configurations. However, the possibility of the latter can't be ruled out.

The Realme Q2 is listed with Android 10 OS. This will be topped with the custom Realme UI interface. In Geekbench's single-core test, the device managed to achieve 2,879 points. On the other hand, it logged 8,123 points in the multi-core test. The listing is limited to the aforementioned details only.

Earlier, the company had teased the design of the Realme Q2 on the Chinese microblogging platform Weibo. The device was teased with a plain leather finish. The leaks and rumours have suggested the smartphone will feature an AMOLED panel that will offer an FHD+ resolution and also incorporate a fingerprint scanner for security.

The smartphone might feature a quad-camera setup with a 48MP main lens. It could be driven a 4,200 mAh battery and come with 65W SuperVooc Flash charge support. Both Realme Q2 and the Q2 Pro are expected to hit the shelves initially in China before making their way to the remaining markets.

Best Mobiles in India