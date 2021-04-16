Realme Q3 5G Specs Leaked; 120Hz Display, Dimensity 1100 SoC Tipped News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Realme has officially announced the launch of a new Q series smartphone. The company has confirmed the Realme Q3 arrival via Weibo. The device's arrival has been tipped by Wang Wei Derek, Realme Product Director. While the official post didn't give any clues on the hardware, it mentioned a mix of balanced price and performance. Following this, another leak surfaced over the web revealing some of the expected features of the Realme Q3.

Realme Q3 Leaked Specifications

The Realme Q3 specifications have been leaked online by MyDrivers. According to the leak, the smartphone will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1100 processor. This leak hasn't mentioned the RAM and storage capacity.

It is worth mentioning that a recent leak by Digital Chat Station suggested a Dimensity 1100 powered Realme smartphone's launch this month. It could be a possibility that the suggested handset could be the Realme Q3 itself.

The Realme Q3 is also expected to be equipped with a 120Hz display. There is no suggestion if it will an AMOLED panel or LCD, but the possibility of the former is highly likely. We can also expect a punch-hole camera cutout.

The Realme Q3 will have a quad-lens camera module at the rear; this is the only information that has been shared by the leak on optics. The smartphone will be operating on Android 11 OS and will have the custom Realme UI 2.0 interface.

The connectivity options expected besides 5G are dual-SIM support, USB Type-C, Wi-Fi 6, and Bluetooth 5.2. The leak has mentioned a 4,5000 mAh battery that will keep the processor ticking. The device will have support for 65W fast charging.

Realme Q3 Expected Pricing

The Realme Q3 is speculated to arrive with an asking price of 2,000 Yuan which is around Rs. 22,900 as per Indian currency. This price tag is said to be for the base model. It is currently unknown how many variants this handset will be launched with.

There is no specific timeline for its launch as well, however, as mentioned earlier, a Realme smartphone powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1100 processor is expected to arrive in April. So, this remains to be seen if it's the Realme Q3 series that arrives around the same timeline.

