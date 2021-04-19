Realme Q3 Pro With 4,400mAh Battery Gets TENAA Nod; Confirmed For April 22 Launch News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Realme has been teasing the launch of the Realme Q3 series for the masses. The company had tipped the arrival of this new series via Chinese microblogging platform Weibo. The standard Realme Q3 was recently leaked with the Dimensity 1100 processor. Now, the Pro model has been spotted at TENAA mobile authentication website in China.

Realme Q3 Series Official Launch Date Announced

The Realme Q3 is slated to launch on April 22. The company will be launching the vanilla Realme Q3 and the Q3 Pro at the launch event. The teaser poster for the arrival of the Realme Q3 series has been shared by the company's CMO on Weibo.

The company has also confirmed the availability of the Pro model in the new series. The smartphone will have the 'Dare To Leap' branding at the rear panel. Notably, the Realme Q3 Pro will feature a fluorescent rear surface and have a vertically aligned camera module on the top-left. Some of the design elements have also been tipped by TENAA mobile authentication website.

Realme Q3 Pro Gets TENAA Certification

The Realme Q3 Pro is spotted with a punch-hole display where the camera cutout is housed on the back panel. The device seems to pack the volume keys on the left panel, while the power key on the right spine. The rear panel has an identical design as shared by the teaser poster including the 'Dare To Leap' branding.

There is no direct sighting of a physical fingerprint scanner. Therefore, it could be a possibility that the brand uses an in-display fingerprint scanner for biometric authentication. The TENAA listing suggests that the Realme Q3 Pro will flaunt a 6.43-inch display.

We can expect this to be an AMOLED panel with an FHD+ resolution. The listing hasn't revealed what processor will be driving this handset. However, we can expect the brand to incorporate a Dimensity 5G processor similar to the standard model.

The device will ship with Android 11 OS which will be wrapped with the Realme UI interface. The smartphone will be powered by a 4,400 mAh battery unit as per the TENAA listing.

Best Mobiles in India