Realme Q3i, Q3, Q3 Pro 5G Unveiled; Key Features To Check Out News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Realme has officially taken the wraps off the Realme Q3 series. The new lineup is announced with three different models comprising the Realme Q3i, Realme Q3, and the Realme Q3 Pro. All three models are backed with 5G network support and brings some high-end features such as up to 120Hz display, triple rear cameras, and fast charging supported battery.

Realme Q3i, Realme Q3 Specifications And Features

Starting with the Realme Q3i, this is the low-end variant in the new 5G series equipped with a 6.5-inch display with 1080 x 2400 pixels FHD+ resolution and 600 nits peak brightness levels. The panel also supports a 90Hz refresh rate and has a punch-hole for the selfie camera.

The imaging setup on the Realme Q3i comprises a triple-lens camera module with a 48MP main camera, a 2MP macro, and a 2MP monochrome sensor. The device uses a 16MP camera for selfies and video calling.

This model is backed by the MediaTek Dimensity 700 5G processor which the company has also used on the Realme 8 5G. The Realme Q3i will be available with 4GB/6GB RAM and 128GB storage configuration. A 5,000 mAh battery with 18W fast charging is used for power delivery here.

On the other hand, the standard Realme Q3 also has the same 6.5-inch IPS LCD display with 1080 x 2400 pixels FHD+ resolution and 600 nits brightness. However, the refresh rate is higher here at 120Hz. The camera setup is slightly different from the Realme Q3i.

The Realme Q3 has a 48MP main camera combined with an 8MP ultra-wide angle sensor and a 2MP macro sensor. The selfie snapper is also the same here, i.e, 16MP. Under the hood, the Realme Q3 is packed with the Snapdragon 750G 5G processor which is combined with 6GB/ 8GB RAM and 128GB built-in storage.

There is a side-mounted fingerprint scanner for security. Notably, the Realme Q3i also has the same mode of biometric authentication. Powering this unit is also a 5,000 mAh battery but there is increased 30W fast charging support here.

Realme Q3 Pro Full Specifications

The Realme Q3 Pro is the top-variant in the new lot powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1100 5G processor. The chipset here is combined with 6GB/8GB RAM and 128GB/256GB storage. The Pro model has a slightly smaller display compared to its siblings that measure6.43-inches.

It is an AMOLED panel that supports a 120z refresh rate and has a punch-hole on the top-left as the remaining variants. The imaging setup here also has three cameras comprising a 64MP main lens, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle sensor, and a 2MP macro sensor.

The device features a 16MP selfie camera similar to the other models.

It is worth mentioning that all three Realme Q3 smartphones will ship with Android 11 OS wrapped around Realme UI 2.0 interface. Connectivity aspects are also the same on all models.

The Realme Q3i, Realme Q3, and the Realme Q3 Pro have a USB Type-C port, a 3.5mm headphone jack, dual-SIM support, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth. The Realme Q3 Pro uses an in-display fingerprint scanner for security unlike the side-mounted scanner on the remaining two variants. The battery capacity here is 4,500 mAh aided by 30W fast charging support.

Best Mobiles in India