Realme Q3s Retail Box And Pricing Leaked Ahead Of Official Launch On October 19 News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Realme is all set to host an event tomorrow (October 19) in China where the brand is going to launch the GT Neo 2T, Realme Q3s smartphones, and the Realme Watch T1. Now, the latest info has revealed the retail box of the smartphone along with its price ahead of its official announcement. The launch event is scheduled for 2 pm CST (11:30 am IST) on October 19.

Realme Q3s Price Revealed

As per the leaked images of the retail box, the smartphone will come in yellow retail packaging where the branding name and the name of the smartphone are mentioned. In terms of pricing, the smartphone is said to be priced at CNY 1,999 (which roughly translates to Rs. 23,380 in Indian currency) for the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage model.

Realme Q3s Features We Know So Far

The Realme Q3s will come with a 6.6-inch LCD panel with Full HD+ resolution and an adaptive 144Hz refresh rate. It will sport a punch-hole cutout at the top-left corner of the screen. The volume rocker will be on the left edge, while the power button is on the right edge which will be embedded with a fingerprint sensor.

The phone will be powered by the Snapdragon 778G chipset paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. The phone is also expected to be available in the 512GB model. On the software front, the device will likely run Android 11 OS with Realme UI and come with a 5,000 mAh battery unit which will support 30W rapid charging technology.

For cameras, the Realme Q3s is tipped to have a triple camera setup along with an LED flash. The camera sensors will include a 48MP primary camera and a pair of 2MP sensors. For selfies, there will be a 16MP front-facing camera.

Realme Q3s: Launching In India?

The Realme Q series smartphones are only exclusive to the Chinese market. So, if the smartphone will arrive in the country, it is believed to carry a different moniker. However, we expect the GT Neo 2T will arrive in the country future.

