Realme Q3s With 144Hz LCD Display, SD 778G SoC Unveiled; Can We Expect India Launch?
Realme and other Chinese brands have become more aggressive with new launches in the mid-range smartphone segment. The former has now launched another new model that brings mid-tier hardware to the table and is announced in the Q series. The Realme Q3 is the latest offering which has debuted in China with the Snapdragon 778G SoC and a 144Hz LCD display. Is this device heading to the Indian market and what are its features? Find out below:
Realme Q3s Hardware, Software
The Realme Q3s is packed with the Snapdragon 778G processor which several new premium mid-range phones are also equipped with. Realme itself had launched the GT Master Edition with the same octa-core Qualcomm mid-range SoC. The chipset gets accompanied by 6GB/8GB RAM and 128GB/ 256GB storage configuration.
The Realme Q3s display is also premium-range. The device sports a 6.6-inch LCD display with an FHD+ resolution of 1080 x 2412 and a 144Hz refresh rate. The panel further comes with 600 nits brightness and has a punch-hole camera cutout housing a 16MP camera for selfies and video calling.
The handset has been launched with a 48MP main camera at the back which is further combined with a 2MP macro lens and a 2MP portrait sensor. The handset runs on Android 11 OS topped with a custom Color OS interface.
Besides 5G network connectivity, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and a USB Type-C port connectivity option. The handset uses a side-mounted fingerprint scanner for security and a 5,000 mAh battery to keep the lights on. The device has a 30W fast charging support.
Realme Q3s Price, Sale Date
The base model of Realme Q3s is launched at 1,499 Yuan, while the mid-tier model with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage option is announced at 1,599 Yuan. There is another model which has 1,999 Yuan price tag and an 8GB RAM+ 256GB storage option.
Is Realme Q3s Launching In India?
Realme would likely skip the Q3s' launch in the Indian market. That's considering the Realme Q series is primarily designed for the Chinese markets. Its global availability is also unlikely. We can expect some other models to launch going forward in the country but not the Realme Q3s.
