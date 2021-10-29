Realme Q3T Design, Full Specs Revealed Via China Telecom; How Is It Different Than Realme Q3s? News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Realme a few weeks ago launched the Q3s in the Chinese market. Now, the company is already in the works with a new model in this lineup. Called the Realme Q3T, the upcoming model has started visiting the rumour mill hinting at an imminent launch. A new listing on the China Telecom website has revealed the specifications as well as the pricing of the Realme Q3T.

Realme Q3T: What's Different From The Realme Q3s?

The Realme Q3T listing at China Telecom shows the design (identical to the Realme Q3s) where the front panel has narrow bezels and a punch-hole on the upper left corner. Not only the design, but the Realme Q3T's specifications listed on the website are also identical to the recently launched Realme Q3s. The only difference between both models is the network connectivity support.

That said, the Realme Q3T is listed with an LCD panel that measures 6.6-inches. The display will have the same 1080p FHD+ resolution as the Realme Q3s. The listing has also revealed three back cameras where the primary sensor is a 48MP lens. The remaining two sensors are a pair of 2MP sensors for depth and macro photography.

The Realme Q3T will also feature the same 16MP selfie camera packed inside the punch-hole on the top-left. The processor listed is the Snapdragon 778G processor which the Realme Q3s also employs under the hood. This model will come with 8GB RAM and 256GB onboard storage. It will have Android 11 OS pre-installed and a 5,000 mAh battery keeping the lights on.

The battery will be combined with 33W fast charging. The Realme Q3t will also have a 3.5mm headphone jack and a USB Type-C port. It will come with a fingerprint scanner integrated within the power key like the Realme Q3s.

Realme Q3T Price, Expected Launch Timeline

As per the Chine Telecom website, the Realme Q3T with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage configuration will be launched at CNY 1,999 in China (approx Rs.23,000). If this handset will come in any other configuration is yet to be confirmed.

The launch timeline is also hard to anticipate. However, its availability would also be likely limited to the Chinese market similar to its sibling, i.e, the Realme Q3s.

