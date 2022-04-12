Upcoming Realme Q5 Pro Will Look Like A Shoe; Everything We Know So Far News oi-Vivek

We have seen smartphone brands collaborating with a variety of brands. Some partner with gaming companies, while others go with car companies to make their mid-range and premium smartphones unique. Realme also has a long-standing tradition of collaborating with brands, and for their upcoming product, the company is partnering with Vans, a brand known for canvas shoes.

According to the latest leak, the upcoming Realme Q5 Pro's back panel will have a checkboard design. This has been done in collaboration with Vans. In fact, as per the leaked promotional material, Realme compares the back of the smartphone to the actual Vans canvas shoes which are in Realme yellow color.

While some might not like this collaboration, this could create a lot of noise in the market, especially with the younger and college-going audience, who are into the brand Vans. Do note that, although Vans is primarily known for making shoes, it is actually a lifestyle brand that makes clothing and other accessories.

Realme Q5 Pro Specifications

Besides the Vans edition, we believe the Realme Q5 Pro will also be available in normal colors. The Realme Q5 Pro is said to feature a 6.62-inch AMOLED display with FHD+ resolution and 120Hz refresh rate along with a fingerprint sensor. The smartphone is said to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC with up to 12GB RAM and 256GB internal storage.

The Realme Q5 Pro will have a triple camera setup at the back with a 64MP primary sensor, 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 2MP macro lens. The smartphone will also have a 16MP selfie camera at the front with support for 1080p video recording capability. The smartphone is said to be equipped with a 5,000 mAh battery with support for fast charging via the USB Type-C port with up to 65W.

Realme Q5 Pro Price

Considering the following specifications, the Realme Q5 Pro is likely to be priced around Rs. 35,000 price range and the smartphone is likely to ship with Android 12 OS with custom Realme UI 3.0 skin on top.

