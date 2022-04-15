Realme Q5-Series Launch Set For April 20 In China- Key Specs & Features News oi-Rohit Arora

Realme Q5 series is making rounds on the Internet. The new smartphone lineup will bring three mid-range smartphones- Q5i, Q5 Pro and Q5 Pro Vans Edition. All three smartphones will be powered by hefty 5,000mAh battery cells and will flaunt full HD+ displays; however, only the Pro models will boast OLED panels as the Q5i variant will most likely offer an LCD screen.

We have now some detailed information on the upcoming Realme devices, thanks to 'Panda is Bald', a Weibo user with the most unique user name. Let's find out everything about the new Realme Q5-series devices.

Realme Q5 Pro (RMX3372)

As per the leaked specs, the Pro model in the line-up will boast a 6.62-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone will have a thickness of 8.65mm and will weigh 194.5 grams, yet it will house a big 5,000mAh battery cell. The big battery will be supported by 80W fast charging, which should match the performance of the recently launched flagship from the house of BBK Electronics- the OnePlus 10 Pro.

The Realme Q5 Pro will most likely feature a 64MP main camera, accompanied by an 8MP wide-angle sensor and the same old and not so useful 2MP macro camera giving 4cm focus distance. For selfies, the smartphone will most likely boast a 16MP front-facing camera. As far as the underlying hardware is concerned, the Realme Q5 Pro will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC and will run Android 12 out of the box.

Some reports suggest that the Realme Q5 Pro will be an improved version of the Realme GT Neo2. Notably, the Vans edition Realme Q5 Pro will have the same set of features and specifications.

Realme Q5 Pro Vans Edition

Realme is known for experimenting with designs of its handsets and the trend will continue with the Q5-series. The Pro variant in the line-up will receive special treatment from lifestyle brand- Vans. As reported earlier on GizBot, the special edition Realme Q5 Pro will flaunt a back panel with a checkboard design matching that of real Vans canvas shoes in yellow color. It will be interesting to see if the handset makes it to the Indian market.

Realme Q5i

Moving on, the Realme Q5i will flaunt a bigger 6.5-inch FHD+ display but some cost-cutting has been done. Unlike the Q5 Pro's AMOLED panel, the Q5i will feature an LCD panel most likely with the same 120Hz refresh rate. This variant will make use of the old MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC and will draw power from the same 5,000mAh battery cell. The Realme Q5i will flaunt a 13MP primary camera paired with a 2MP depth sensor.

The Q5 Pro Vans edition is our favourite of the new mid-range Realme smartphones. It should make for a good addition to lifestyle-oriented smartphones.

Realme Q5 series is set to launch in China on April 20. There's no information on the India launch of the new series; however, some news should follow closer to the launch date.

Source- Weibo, Gsmarena

