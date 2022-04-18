Realme Q5i With Dimensity 810 5G SoC Goes Official; Price, Features & Specs News oi-Akshay Kumar

Realme is all set to introduce its new Q5 series of phones in China. These devices will include the Realme Q5i, Q5, and the Q5 Pro. Ahead of the main event, the Realme Q5i has already gone official in China. The new handset has a high refresh rate, a 5G MediaTek Dimensity processor, and a beefy battery with quick charging support.

Realme Q5i: Features, Specs Of The Mid-range Offering

The Realme Q5i has been introduced as a mid-range offering. The phone has narrow bezels on the two sides and top, but there's a slightly thicker bezel at the bottom. The smartphone has a notch above the screen, a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, a dual camera module on the back, and a textured back panel. The handset measures 8.1mm around the waist and tips the scale at 190 grams.

Coming to the display, the Realme Q5i has been fitted with a 6.58-inch IPS LCD display. The screen has full HD+ resolution, a 90Hz refresh rate, and a 180Hz touch-sampling rate. Powering the smartphone is the MediaTek Dimensity 810, supporting 5G networks. Configuration-wise, the handset comes in 4GB and 6GB of RAM variants, and a single 128GB storage model. The device also supports virtual RAM expansion up to 5GB.

There is a square primary camera module towards the top-left corner at the rear panel. The camera module houses a 13MP main sensor, a 2MP secondary depth shooter, and a dual-LED flash unit. The 8MP selfie camera is located in the notch. As for software, the users will find the Android 12 version, which is layered with the Realme UI 3.0.

Apart from the support for 5G networks, the Realme Q5i also has other connectivity options such as 4G VoLTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, A-GPS with GLONASS, and the USB Type-C port for charging. Notably, the phone has been equipped with a beefy 5,000mAh battery, which supports the brand's 33W rapid charging tech.

Realme Q5i Pricing, Availability, Color Variants

Moving on to the pricing, the Realme Q5i's base model with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage has been priced at 1,199 Yuan (~Rs 14,300). The higher-end 6GB / 128GB variant is being offered for 1,299 Yuan (~Rs 15,500). The new Realme mid-ranger will be available in Obsidian Blue and Graphite Black color models. As of now, there's no word when the brand will be launching the device outside China.

