Realme Race Appears At EEC Database; Three Other Models Get Certified As Well

Realme seems to be eyeing the premium segment with the launch of a new smartphone dubbed Race. The Realme Race specifications were leaked recently revealing the Snapdragon 888 processor. The company itself has teased the device on a couple of occasions. The aforementioned chipset has been confirmed by the company itself. The Realme Race has now cleared its certification via EEC which hints at an approaching launch.

Realme Race Clears EEC Certification

The Realme Race has cleared its certification via EEC with the RMX2202 model number. This model number has been tipped by the leaks in the past. The EEC database mentions three other upcoming smartphones by the company. The RMX3085, RMX3081, and the RMX2156 are the other certified Realme smartphones listed in the EEC database.

As of now, the moniker of the remaining smartphones remains a mystery. It can't be said whether these models will be launched in the Race series or they are a part of some other Realme lineup. Just for a refresher, the Realme RMX2156 isn't making an appearance for the first time. The device has bagged BIS, FCC, and TKDN certification in India, the US, and Indonesia respectively.

This variant is said to come with a 5,000 mAh battery and support for dual-band Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity options. We can expect more information on these unknown Realme smartphones to emerge in the coming weeks. As for the Realme Race, the device is confirmed to get its power from the Qualcomm's new premium chipset, i.e, the Snapdragon 888 SoC.

The company is said to bring the smartphone with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage. The device is likely to come with Android 11 OS. The display will be an OLED panel that will integrate an in-display fingerprint scanner. The Realme Race is said to bring along 125W rapid charge technology in the mix.

