Realme Announces 'Real Leap Days' Sale – All You Need To Know
With the new scheme called 'Real Leap Days' by Realme, you will get some attractive deals on select Realme devices. This three-day sale will commence on June 27 and will last until June 29. During this period, all the best deals are available on Realme website. The Oppo spin-off will surely keep you enticed with the discounts.
Realme's Real Leap Days Offers
The onset of the Real Leap Days sale has several surprising aspects. During the sale, you will get up to Rs. 1,000 discount, which is interesting considering the pricing of these Realme devices. Also, there will be 15% Mobikwik super cash and other offers. You will also behold and get a chance to win feature-rich Realme 3 Pro. The company has also reinstated a new tagline of - Dare to Leap, which certainly looks appealing keeping offers in mind.
Eyes To Launch 64MP Camera Smartphone
An incredible feat is all set to achieved by Realme in the coming months.- The company could become the first smartphone maker to come up with a handset with a 64MP camera. This aspect is touted to give tougher competition to some full-frame DSLR cameras. The makers have already spilled the beans about its upcoming smartphone with a 64MP Samsung-made GW1 sensor all set to be launched in India in the coming months.
Realme Is Going On A Steady Pace
Realme, the Oppo spin-off launched as a sub-brand back in May 2018. Later, it became an independent entity. Even since its launch, the company has been successful and is witnessing a steady growth. The brand has grabbed 7.25 percent market share in January-March 2019, which is quite promising given that it is just a year old. And, the company's Realme 3 Pro launched in April is currently winning hearts of satiated users.
Talking about what holds for the future of Realme, the company is gearing up to bring the newly launched Realme X, the first Realme smartphone to have a pop-up selfie camera to the Indian market in the coming months. There are claims that this device will be launched in the country sometime in the third quarter of the year. Besides this, Realme is also in plans to launch a 5G smartphone.
