Could Be Alleged Realme XT Pro With Quad Cameras Listed On TENAA

Realme's new smartphone with RMX1991 model number has been listed on TENAA with complete specs and posters. The listing reveals that the smartphone will come with slightly better features than the Realme XT. Henceforth, it can be assumed that the device might be called the Realme XT Pro.

Revealed Specifications

The listing suggests that the Realme RMX1991 weighs 182 grams and runs Android 9 Pie. The handset is rumored to sport a 6.4-inch full HD+ AMOLED display with a resolution of 1080 x 2340 pixels. It is expected to be powered by an octa-core processor clocked at 2.2 GHz. The SoC might get paired up with 6GB RAM and 64GB in-built storage which could be expandable.

In the camera department, the Realme phone is likely to house a 64MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP rear setup. While its front camera is constricted to only a single 32MP snapper. It can be expected to house an in-screen fingerprint reader, and a 4,000 mAh battery backup. Lastly, it is believed to ship with a 30W charger.

What Did Realme XT Offer

Earlier, we saw the Realme XT which was launched with a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display. It comes with 4GB RAM and 64GB ROM option. The storage is expandable up to 512GB. And, it is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 processor. Its quad-rear cameras include a 64MP, 8MP, 2MP, and a 2MP sensor. Its selfie camera sports a 16MP lens.

The smartphone runs Android 9 Pie topped with ColorOS 6 UI operating system. Its 4,000 mAh battery comes with VOOC Flash Charge 3 charging technology. Sensors include a fingerprint, an accelerometer, gyro, proximity, and a compass. And, it is available in Pearl Blue and Pearl White colors. It is expected to be priced at Rs. 16,999 for the 4GB RAM and 64GB ROM option in India.

