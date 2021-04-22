Realme RMX3333 5G With 48MP Triple Camera Bags TENAA Certification; Another Mid-Ranger? News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Realme has already flooded the smartphone space with several smartphones in recent times and the brand doesn't seem to rest its horses anytime soon. We have been coming across reports hinting at the development of the new Realme X series, Realme Q3, and a few other models. Now, an unknown Realme smartphone with an RMX3333 model number has been spotted at TENAA. What all the certification website has revealed about the upcoming device? Let's take a look:

Realme RMX3333 Design, Full Specifications Leaked On TENAA

The Realme RMX3333 seems to feature a matte textured back panel with a rectangular camera module placed on the top-left. The camera module has a 5G labelling as well which confirms this connectivity option. The volume keys are placed on the left panel, while the right panel is seen housing the power key.

Upfront, the device features a punch-hole on the top-left of the panel. The TENAA website has also listed the entire specifications of the Realme RMX3333. The smartphone will be arriving with a 6.43-inch display.

The FHD+ AMOLED panel will support 1080 x 2400 pixels resolution and have an aspect ratio of 20:9. The smartphone is mentioned with an unknown 5G processor which will have eight cores and a clock speed of 2.4GHz. The device will ship with Android 11 OS which we can expect to be wrapped around Realme UI 2.0 interface.

The Realme RMX3333 is further listed with 6GB/ 8GB RAM and 64GB/128GB/256GB storage options. The device will also have a microSD card slot for storage expansion. As for the cameras, the Realme RMX3333 will have three cameras at the back comprising a 48MP main camera.

The imaging setup will also have an 8MP wide-angle sensor and a 2MP additional sensor. The device will feature a 16MP camera for selfies and video calls. The TENAA certification website also tips a 4,220 mAh battery but doesn't mention the charging speeds.

This is not the only mystery Realme smartphone that is doing rounds online. Two more unknown Realme smartphones with the RMX3161 and RMX3142 model number has been certified via 3C in China. So, we can multiple devices by the company to hit the stores in the coming months.

