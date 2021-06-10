Just In
Realme RMX3366 With Triple Rear Camera Appears On TENAA; Is It The Realme X9?
Realme is said to have started working on the Realme X9 series. It will be arriving as the successor to the Realme X7 5G series which went official earlier this year. Several leaks have also surfaced in the last few weeks sharing details on the RealmeX9 and the RealmeX9 Pro features. In the latest development, a mystery Realme smartphone has been certified via TENAA. The rumor mill suggests it to be the upcoming Realme X9 itself. Is it really the case? Let's find out:
Mystery Realme Smartphone Gets TENAA Certification
The latest Realme smartphone to get TENAA certification bears the RMX3366 model number. The listing has been spotted by tipster Mukul Sharma who shared the details via Twitter. The certification website reveals the design as well as some of the key features of the suggested Realme X9.
Realme RMX3366 (alleged X9) visits TENAA, live images revealed.#realme #realmeX9 pic.twitter.com/3UMRXSvAIH— Mukul Sharma (@stufflistings) June 10, 2021
As per the listing, the device will have 159.9 x 72.5 x 8mm dimensions. The image shared on the certification website suggests a curved display with a punch-hole on the top right. Moving at the back, the handset is seen flaunting s single-tone matte finish.
The upper left corner of the back panel has a vertical camera module housing three large sensors and an LED flash. The smartphone can be seen housing the volume keys on the left panel and the power key on the right.
There is no physical fingerprint scanner visible in direct sight; neither on the side panel nor on the back. This indicates the Realme RMX3366 will likely be equipped with an in-display fingerprint scanner.
Currently, the TENAA listing has revealed minimum hardware details of the Realme RMX3366. The device will be equipped with a 6.5-inch display which as per guess would be an AMOLED panel supporting an FHD+ resolution.
The listing also confirms Android 11 OS which will be topped with Realme UI 2.0 interface. Additionally, the certification database suggests a 2200 mAh dual-cell battery capacity. The listing doesn't hint at any of the camera features and we will have to wait to get more details on the hardware.
Is It The Realme X9 For Sure?
As of now, there is no official confirmation if this handset is indeed the Realme X9 or some other variant. However, if we go by the previous leaks, the RMX3366 is none other than the Realme X9.
Chances are we will see this handset on other certification websites or benchmark platforms going forward. Until then, we will have to consider the rumors to be true.
