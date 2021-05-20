Realme's Next Smartphone To Pack Snapdragon 870 Chipset; What To Expect? News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Realme seems to be planning to bring a flagship smartphone soon. Many OEMs such as iQOO, Oppo, Motorola, Vivo, and OnePlus have already launched phones with the Snapdragon 870 chipset. Now, Realme is said to launch Snapdragon 870-powered phone. However, the exact name of the device is still unknown.

Realme's Next Phone With Snapdragon 870 SoC

The latest info comes via a Chinese tipster Ice Universe who shared a screenshot of the upcoming Realme phone's "About Phone" page. It reveals the upcoming Realme phone will run the Snapdragon 870 chipset and Realme UI 2.0 based Android 11 OS.

The phone is also said to come with 12GB of RAM, and 5GB of virtual memory. Other details of the phone are unknown at this moment. If this appears to true, we believe the brand will soon provide more intel on the same in the coming days.

Can New Realme Phone Take On Other Flagships?

Realme has always focused on its mid-range segment more than flagship and is offering power-packed features at an accessible price point. Since many features and pricing of the upcoming phone are still scarce, it's difficult to surely comment on anything. However, considering the existing flagship model from the brand, we expect the upcoming flagship device will come under Rs. 35,000 segment. Further, we might also get advanced camera features, fast charging, and so on.

To recall, the Realme GT 5G with the flagship Snapdragon 888 chipset comes with a price tag of CNY 2,799 (around Rs. 31,400). If the upcoming phone gets a similar price tag, then it will be a great competitor to the other smartphones with the Snapdragon 870 SoC.

Realme Quicksilver Also In Works

Realme is also working on a smartphone named the Realme 'Quicksilver' which will ship with the newly announced Snapdragon 778G 5G. The Quicksilver is a codename of the phone and the exact device name is yet to be announced.

The all-new Snapdragon 778G chipset is the successor to the Snapdragon 768G which is based on 6nm process technology and claims to deliver two times better artificial intelligence (AI) performance than its predecessor.

